Upcoming Eurovision Song Competition in 2025, Scheduled in Basel

Next year, the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will be held in the Swiss city bordering both Germany and France, specifically in Basel. This decision was made by the event's organizers, Swiss Radio and Television (SRG) as well as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Basel is known for its motto, "Breaking Down Barriers," as it believes in the concept of borders losing significance in the day-to-day lives of people. The city and the surrounding region are seen as exemplars of this idea.

The nearby German town, Lörrach, located just 10 kilometers away, is eager to capitalize on the ESC's proximity. The city's independent mayor, Jörg Lutz, has wholeheartedly supported Basel's bid for hosting the ESC in Lörrach, as evidenced in the application video. "We'll transform this trinational junction into a 40-nation junction with the Eurovision Song Contest," he declared. Lörrach could possibly accommodate a large number of visitors, given its strategic location. Even before the official announcement, hotel rates in Basel had already surged to several hundred euros per night, even for budget options.

