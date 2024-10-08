Upcoming Engagement: WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark Prepared for LPGA Golf Tournament in November

The star player from the Indiana Fever is set to attend The Annika, the second-to-last event on the LPGA Tour, organized by golf champion Annika Sörenstam from November 11-17 in Florida.

Besides participating in the Pro-Am event on November 13, Clark will also sit as a panelist at the Women's Leadership Summit on November 12, which is part of the event.

"I'm a huge golf fan, so playing in the Pro-Am for a tournament named after a legend like Annika Sörenstam is thrilling," shared the 22-year-old in a press statement. "I can't wait to see the LPGA players on the practice area, participating in the Women's Leadership Summit, and, of course, playing in the Pro-Am with Annika."

This will not be the first time Clark has dabbled in golf, having played in the Pro-Am event at the John Deere Classic in July 2023 alongside Ludvig Åberg and Zach Johnson, the US Ryder Cup captain for 2023. Clark and her team ended up at five-under-par that day.

The newcomer has recently wrapped up an extraordinary season in the WNBA. Drafted as the top pick by the Fever in the 2024 draft, Clark broke the league record for assists in a single season with 337 and for the most three-pointers made by a rookie with 122.

Clark's impressive performances helped the Fever qualify for the playoffs for the first time in eight years, only to be eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

"I've been keeping an eye on Caitlin's career during her college days and now on the WNBA, and she's doing an amazing job in raising awareness for women's sports, both on and off the court," said Sörenstam.

"I'm excited to meet Caitlin in person and have her join us at the Pelican Golf Club in November during an exciting week for women's sports."

Caitlin Clark expressed her enthusiasm for participating in golf events, mentioning, "I'm also a big fan of various sports, not just basketball, so attending The Annika and possibly playing in more golf events in the future is something I look forward to."

With her successful debut season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has shown a remarkable versatility in sports, demonstrating that she's not just an exceptional basketball player but also has a passion for other sports, such as golf.

Read also: