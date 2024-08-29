- Upcoming court hearing for allegedly attempting to kill spouse

The Criminal Court of Karlsruhe is set to revisit the alleged homicide case of a woman from Pforzheim. The trial commences on Friday at 9:00 AM. In April 2023, the court imposed a 13-year and 6-month prison sentence on the woman's husband. The court determined that he had pushed his wife, the mother of their four children, off the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment in June 2022. After she fell onto the balcony of the floor below, he is alleged to have continued attacking her, striking and strangling her with the intent to cause her death. The prosecution cited her separation from her husband as the driving factor.

The Supreme Court of Germany (BGH) overruled the verdict in March this year upon the defendant's petition: His legal rights had been infringed as the indictment hadn't been translated into Turkish. Despite stating that he was more fluent in Kurdish, he could only comprehend written texts in Turkish.

As per the court, the trial is expected to last for seven days until the end of September. A total of 20 witnesses and 2 expert witnesses have been called.

The defendant has requested a review at the [The Court of First Instance], arguing that there were issues with the translation of the indictment during his initial trial. The hearing at the [The Court of First Instance] is scheduled to take place following the completion of the retrial at the Criminal Court of Karlsruhe.

