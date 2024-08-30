- Upcoming court case for alleged attempted murder of spouse

The Local Court in Karlsruhe is once more examining the alleged homicide of a spouse in Pforzheim. The fresh hearing commences today (9:00 AM). Back in March 2023, the court imposed a sentence of 13 years and 6 months in prison on the woman's husband. The court established that he shoved his partner, the mother of their four offspring, off their fourth-floor apartment's balcony in June 2022. Following her fall onto the balcony below, it's alleged that he continued to assault and choke her with the intent to take her life. The prosecution attributed the motive to her separation from him.

However, the Supreme Federal Court (BGH) abolished this judgment in March of the present year, upon the request of the defendant. His legal rights had allegedly been disregarded as the indictment wasn't translated into Turkish. Despite asserting better proficiency in Kurdish, he could only comprehend written Turkish text.

As per the court, the proceedings are predicted to last approximately 7 days up until late September. Twenty witnesses and two expert witnesses have been called in.

The defendant has requested a new hearing at the [The Court of First Instance], as the Supreme Federal Court (BGH) overturned the previous verdict due to language rights concerns. During this new trial, the defendant's comprehension of Turkish will be ensured to prevent any miscommunication.

