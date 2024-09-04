- Upcoming broadcast of the series "Dream Ship" set for late November

"Traumschiff" enthusiasts no longer need to wait until Christmas for another thrilling journey. Just like the past two years, Captain Max Parger, portrayed by Florian Silbereisen (43), will set sail in November. On November 24, ZDF will broadcast "Das Traumschiff - Argentinien" at its usual time of 20:15, with it becoming available in the media library from November 16.

As the title suggests, Captain Parger and his crew, which includes hotel director Hanna Liebhold (63, Barbara Wussow), chief mate Martin Grimm (60, Daniel Morgenroth), and ship's doctor Dr. Jessica Delgado (42, Collien Ulmen-Fernandes), will be voyage bound for Argentina. The episode was filmed in Buenos Aires and its surrounding areas.

Among the guest stars are Aaron Karl, Nele Schepe, Ivo Kortlang, Friederike Linke, Kai Wiesinger, Joyce Ilg, Kai Lentrodt, Margarita Broich, and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden. Her appearance is sure to stir some conversations.

The 41-year-old takes on the role previously held by her ex-husband Oliver Pocher (46) and his former wife Amira Aly (31). The ex-couple featured in the New Year's episode "Traumschiff: Nusantara" in 2024, by which time their separation was already public knowledge.

The roles of the two ex-Pochers in "Traumschiff" are quite similar. Meyer-Wölden appears as a yoga instructor aboard the ship, while Amira Aly was portrayed as a fitness trainer at a hotel complex during her guest appearance.

Alessandra Meyer-Wölden was married to Oliver Pocher from 2010 to 2014, and they have three children together. Amira Aly met the comedian in 2016 through a dating app. They tied the knot in autumn 2019 on the Maldives and have two sons, born in 2019 and 2020. They were officially divorced this week.

I'm not disappointed that Oliver Pocher won't be returning to "Traumschiff" this season, as I'm not going to miss his antics on the show. Instead, I'm looking forward to seeing Alessandra Meyer-Wölden in her new role as a yoga instructor.

Read also: