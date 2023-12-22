Skip to content
Up to ten percent of all employees are working at Christmas this year

The majority of people in Germany can put their feet up over Christmas and New Year's Eve - but quite a few employees also have to go to work over the festive period. Depending on the day and time, between six and ten percent of the working population will have to work this year, according to a...

Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Berlin.aussiedlerbote.de

Because Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fall on a Sunday this year, the figures are significantly lower than in 2022, when up to 20 percent of the workforce was on duty on public holidays. "Retail employees, who usually have to make Christmas shopping possible right up to the last minute and sell fireworks, will also have time off this year," explained the WSI on Friday.

This does not apply to people in the hospitality industry. There, the proportion is highest on the morning of December 24 at 27 percent, and according to the study, 20 percent of employees in the health and social services sector will also still be at work at this time. From 2 p.m. onwards, the figures drop to 18% and 19% respectively in the two sectors, but remain at a high level - throughout the entire holiday period.

The average figure for all occupational fields is lowest on Christmas Eve at six percent. It rises slightly to eight percent on the two Christmas holidays. On New Year's Eve, the picture is similar to the week before: nine percent of employees have to work in the morning and only six percent in the evening.

According to the data, men and East Germans generally have to go to work slightly more often than women and West Germans. For the study, the WSI analyzed a survey of 4,200 employees.

Source: www.stern.de

