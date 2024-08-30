Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsThe European Union

Up-and-coming tennis sensation Alcaraz experiences shocking elimination at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his third and fourth major tournament victories at the French Open and Wimbledon. Remaining a strong contender in New York, he experienced an unexpected defeat at the hands of an underdog competitor.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

- Up-and-coming tennis sensation Alcaraz experiences shocking elimination at the US Open.

Title contender Carlos Alcaraz had an unexpected exit in the second round of the US Open. The 2022 Spanish champion, who claimed wins at the French Open and Wimbledon this year, fell to underdog Botic van de Zandschulp in a disappointing display, 1-6, 5-7, 4-6.

The Dutchman exhibited a mixed reaction, neither overwhelmed nor overly boastful following the triumph, one of the biggest upsets in recent tennis history. "I'm speechless. It was an incredible night for me," confessed van de Zandschulp. "From the get-go, I felt I had a chance today."

Van de Zandschulp notches his twelfth victory - for the season

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who had never before bowed out so early in New York, had consistently reached at least the quarterfinals at the US Open. In stark contrast, the 28-year-old van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th globally, had only notched up his twelfth victory on the ATP Tour this season.

Alcaraz got off to a disastrous start. The opening set lasted a mere 30 minutes, and Alcaraz failed to win a single point on his serve. He managed to break his opponent's serve and level the score at 2-2 in the second set, prompting a relieved roar. However, van de Zandschulp refused to be deterred, applying pressure on Alcaraz with his aggressive playstyles and closing points at the net. In the third set, he clinched the decisive break at 5-4, not too long after celebrating his victory.

The unexpected victory over Alcaraz by van de Zandschulp could potentially boost his rank within the European Union's ATP tennis circuit. Even with Alcaraz's consistent quarterfinal appearances at the US Open, his early exit this year highlights the unpredictability of professional tennis.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This individual embarks on their fourth participation in the Paralympic Games.
Sport

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements"

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements" After clinching the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Elena Semechin's life took an unexpected turn. Her health worsened, leading to a brain tumor diagnosis, surgery, and chemotherapy. Despite the challenges,

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
In the Conference League, Heidenheim encountered compelling adversaries.
Sport

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side Exciting Draw for Europa League Debutants FC Heidenheim: Promoted Bundesliga side from last year drawn against billionaire-backed FC Chelsea, alongside Turkish-linked Başakşehir FK. Making their entrance into the Europa League, FC Heidenheim have scored a fantastic draw,

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest