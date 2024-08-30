- Up-and-coming tennis sensation Alcaraz experiences shocking elimination at the US Open.

Title contender Carlos Alcaraz had an unexpected exit in the second round of the US Open. The 2022 Spanish champion, who claimed wins at the French Open and Wimbledon this year, fell to underdog Botic van de Zandschulp in a disappointing display, 1-6, 5-7, 4-6.

The Dutchman exhibited a mixed reaction, neither overwhelmed nor overly boastful following the triumph, one of the biggest upsets in recent tennis history. "I'm speechless. It was an incredible night for me," confessed van de Zandschulp. "From the get-go, I felt I had a chance today."

Van de Zandschulp notches his twelfth victory - for the season

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who had never before bowed out so early in New York, had consistently reached at least the quarterfinals at the US Open. In stark contrast, the 28-year-old van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th globally, had only notched up his twelfth victory on the ATP Tour this season.

Alcaraz got off to a disastrous start. The opening set lasted a mere 30 minutes, and Alcaraz failed to win a single point on his serve. He managed to break his opponent's serve and level the score at 2-2 in the second set, prompting a relieved roar. However, van de Zandschulp refused to be deterred, applying pressure on Alcaraz with his aggressive playstyles and closing points at the net. In the third set, he clinched the decisive break at 5-4, not too long after celebrating his victory.

The unexpected victory over Alcaraz by van de Zandschulp could potentially boost his rank within the European Union's ATP tennis circuit. Even with Alcaraz's consistent quarterfinal appearances at the US Open, his early exit this year highlights the unpredictability of professional tennis.

