Unveiling the Top-Notch Hotels Globally Anticipated for 2024

In just four short years, this serene haven nestled alongside the Chao Phraya River has taken the crown in the second edition of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, celebrated at a gala event in London.

Each of the hotel's 101 accommodations boast ample space and plenty of natural light. However, the standout feature is undoubtedly the riverside villas, equipped with private gardens and plunge pools, found within this luxurious establishment in the historic Charoenkrung area of Bangkok, Thailand.

John Blanco, the general manager, shared his thoughts with CNN Travel, stating, "When you visit Bangkok, it's chaotic, vibrant, and full of energy. But when you step foot in the hotel, you're instantly transported to a tranquil oasis – a sanctuary amidst the chaos."

Josephine Png, the marketing director, confessed that her favorite spot in the hotel is "on the terrace by the river, surrounded by trees." During the day, she finds it incredibly peaceful, while at night, the river transforms into a thriving scene with passing party boats.

Blanco revealed that opening during the pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise, allowing them to build strong relationships with their local Thai neighbors. "Covid gave us the chance to connect with the Thai community in a very personal way," he said, "and our guests have taken notice."

As a result, the hotel has seen an increase in repeat visitors, with many guests returning to experience it again and again. Blanco mused, "Thailand is one of those destinations that captures your heart. It's an addiction that's hard to break."

Asian Ascendancy

Capella Bangkok wasn't the only Thai hotel to make the Top 50. In fact, four Bangkok hotels made the cut, with the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River placing 12th and 14th, respectively, while The Siam came in at 26th.

Asia dominated the list, with seven of the top 10 hotels hailing from the region. Hong Kong was represented by the Rosewood at 3rd and The Upper House at 5th, while Raffles Singapore, known as the birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail, took the 6th spot.

Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, named the Best Beach Hotel of 2024, claimed 8th place. The Bulgari Tokyo, another new addition, won the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024 at 22nd.

International Glory

The 24-key Italian property Passalacqua, which overlooks Lake Como, placed 2nd in the rankings. The high-end Cheval Blanc Paris moved up the list to 4th, and Paris itself was also represented by the stately Hôtel de Crillon and Le Bristol.

London also had a strong showing, with The Connaught and Claridge's in 46th and 11th positions, respectively, and the trendy Raffles London at The OWO taking home the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award.

Atlantis The Royal soared up the list to 9th place, winning the Highest Climber Award, and the more low-key The Lana, located in the emirate, also received recognition.

Mexico's Chablé Yucatán, built around a sacred Mayan pool, ranked 16th and was named the Best Hotel in North America. The Calile in Brisbane, Australia, named the Best Hotel in Oceania, made its debut on the list, while last year's Australian representative, Tasman in Hobart, joined the top 50 in 49th place.

Two of the top African entries hailed from Marrakech: La Mamounia at 31st and Royal Mansour at 38th.

Top 50 Hotels in the World

Capella Bangkok Passalacqua (Moltrasio, Italy) Rosewood Hong Kong Cheval Blanc Paris The Upper House (Hong Kong) Raffles Singapore Aman Tokyo Soneva Fushi (Maldives) Atlantis The Royal (Dubai) Nihi Sumba (Wanokaka, Indonesia) Claridge’s (London) Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Raffles London at The OWO Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Hôtel de Crillon (Paris) Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico) Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc (Antibes, France) Aman Dune's of Hurghada (Hurghada, Egypt) Soneva Jani (Maldives) Eden Rock – St Barths (Saint-Barthélemy, French West Indies) Aman Ruasak (Siem Reap, Cambodia) Bulgari Tokyo The Lana (Dubai) Aman New York (New York, US) The Calile (Brisbane, Australia) The Siam (Bangkok, Thailand) Belmond Grand Hotel Europe (Saint Petersburg, Russia) Aman Venice (Venice, Italy) The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert (Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates) Mandarin Oriental Bodrum (Bodrum, Turkey) La Mamounia (Marrakech, Morocco) Le Richemond (Geneva, Switzerland) The Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra, India) The Oberoi Udaivilas (Udaipur, India) Belmond Hotel Cipriani (Venice, Italy) Le Méridien Ile Maurice (Mauritius) Aman Keita Madina (Marrakech, Morocco) Royal Mansour Marrakech (Marrakech, Morocco) The Chedi Muscat (Oman) Le Bristol Paris Banyan Tree Mayakoba (Playa del Carmen, Mexico) One&Only Palmilla (San Jose del Cabo, Mexico) The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort (Maldives) Quinta Real La Habana (Havana, Cuba) Alila Manggis (Manggis, Indonesia) The Connaught (London, UK) Jade Mountain Resort (St. Lucia) Ett Hotel & Spa (Marrakech, Morocco) Tasman (Hobart, Tasmania, Australia) Flatrocks House (Flatrock, Newfoundland, Canada)

While the complete Top 50 list was revealed on September 17, Royal Mansour was already crowned the "world's most welcoming hotel" as a preview event leading up to the glitzy awards ceremony. The Peninsula Istanbul, which recently opened on the Bosphorus, was named the "American Express One to Watch Award."

