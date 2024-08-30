Unveiling the Backstage of "Shark Tank's" Equivalent, "The Lion's Den"

At "The Lion's Den", champagne bottles pop open: This Monday marks the start of the show's tenth anniversary of its successful format. While deals are vigorously discussed in front of the cameras, behind the scenes, it's all about names, numbers, plenty of coffee, and the bright hue of Ralf Dümmel's shoe soles.

Ralf Dümmel might not look like a lion today, but more like a neon poison dart frog. His wardrobe as Hamburg's "business tycoon" is dominated by a vibrant green hue. Shirt, pocket square, shoe soles, and socks - all show off his love for the neon green color. Mentally, the 57-year-old doesn't seem to be one for patient, big cat-like waiting. Dümmel prefers to take action immediately. After all, someone has to help him slip into his polished shoes first.

Dümmel sits in his dressing room, ready for "The Lion's Den", which he's been a part of since 2016. This still brings about a certain sense of excitement for him. "My team wanted to attach pulse monitors to me and set up an oxygen tent in here," Dümmel reports. His mind is filled with big questions. Who will he be facing today? And most importantly: What will he be going home with? Fans of the show have already coined a term for when Dümmel strikes again - "Dümmel-ing". But if he loses a deal, the investor admits, then he's "devastated."

Dümmel embodies the concept of "The Lion's Den". In the Vox show, people with business ideas present themselves to investors - the "lions". One of the oldest "lions" is Dümmel. The investors scrutinize the ideas, raise their eyebrows, pull out their notebooks, and announce whether they want to invest or not. Some founders leave disheartened. Others are so sought after that the investors engage in heated bidding wars for the best "deal." The show has a unique blend of a business seminar and soap opera elements.

In the "Lions"' dressing rooms

These days, the format celebrates its birthday - a decade ago, on August 19, 2014, the first edition was broadcast. In this anniversary season, which can be seen from Monday at 8:15 PM on Vox and RTL, they're pulling out all the stops - among other things, former sports commentator Werner Hansch, the "voice of the region", will be presenting his business idea to the investors. The two "original lions" Jochen Schweizer and Frank Thelen will return for one episode. Judith Williams, beauty expert and the first-hour "lioness", will also make a comeback after a break.

One could tell many stories for the anniversary: horror tales of failed deals and bizarre business ideas, tales of wrestling between the "lions", tales of the German relationship with money, tales of good ideas and odd products. But one could also take a tour through the show's sets on a shooting day and chat with the "lions" in their dressing rooms. They open their doors.

A few steps from Dümmel's dressing room, one meets Janna Ensthaler. She holds notes in her hand. "I'm trying to crunch numbers here," she says. Notes are important in "The Lion's Den". Names, numbers - you can't mix them up. The broadcaster emphasizes that the "lions" are investing their own money and are doing "the real deal". Ensthaler is known as an expert in "sustainable technologies" and "digital innovation". Generally, she's all about the future.

"A Bit of Color"

A few steps away, Nils Glagau is found in front of a clothing rack. One might think that a discussion between the 48-year-old and Ralf Dümmel about color theory would also make for a great show concept. Both clearly enjoy vibrant styles. "I like to have a splash of color sometimes," Glagau says, sounding quite relaxed. "A bit of color." Music is playing in the background.

Interestingly, Glagau and Dümmel also have a bit of a rivalry on camera. "On a level playing field, I think I've had the most fights with Ralf," Glagau admits. "The best part is when all five 'lions' are interested in a founder. Those are special moments, according to Glagau. Then he says, "Tillman looks good too. Can you go talk to him over there too?"

Tillman, Tillman Schulz, 34, is the youngest investor to participate so far. Recently, he competed in RTL's "Let’s Dance", but it didn't go well. He seems more at ease on the "Lions'" stage. He's looking forward to the show. When it comes to founders, he says, "We 'lionesses' and 'lions' always say: They come to the 'Den of the Lions' with their baby, wanting us to help raise and grow it together."

In Tijen Onaran's changing room, her statements are straight-forward. She prioritizes diversity, exposure, and digital technology. She enjoys conducting discussions. She's just concluding a "pitch", introducing a startup founder. "The interaction was truly engaging," she shares. Yet, she's firm: "We don't hand out money as donations, we invest. I'm not a wealthy woman disguised as a generous charity case." She ponders over her investments. She values honesty. "I believe we shouldn't spread illusions when there's none," states Onaran. An honest rejection is better than a disingenuous acceptance.

"I'd appreciate seeing more prospects that give me a glimpse into our future," Onaran mentions about founders. Anticipating trends is what spurs innovation.

When the program debuted in 2014, it undeniably was a game-changer. The most prosperous season is the fifth, from 2018, recording an average of 2.96 million viewers, as reported by the broadcaster.

Compassionate Guide Amiaz Habtu

Moderator Amiaz Habtu, ensconced in a room overflowing with footwear ("I simply adore collecting shoes - and I cherish having the ideal pair for every outfit I wear"), reminisces when other channels thought the format wasn't viable in Germany. "They argued: This won't succeed in Germany, as Germans don't talk about money, not to mention their bank balances." The 47-year-old has been an integral part of the show since its inception.

Habtu holds a degree in business administration and is popularly sought-after as a life coach. He extends a comforting embrace to deflated entrepreneurs who were sent home with their vaunted ideas. Habtu is the source of the program's warmth.

It's still a mystery how Ralf Dümmel manages to synchronize his shoe soles with the color of his pocket squares. The solution might intrigue you. "When I acquire a shirt, I also get the matching pocket square crafted from the same fabric and color as the shirt," he reveals. He then offers these pocket squares to a car wrapping expert, who had once decorated a vehicle for him. Dümmel asked him at that time what colors were available. The man replied: all. Now, he has his shoe soles painted the same colors. "It's not about survival, but I enjoy it," says Dümmel. "Everyone has their eccentricities." He opted for this.

Dümmel preparates for his appearance on "The Lion's Den," sitting in his vibrant green dressing room. The television set in the room is likely tuned to the show, anticipating his own appearance later.

After the show, Dümmel might sit down to unwind, watching episodes of "The Lion's Den" on television. His love for the bright green color extends to his favorite show, as he enjoys the neon hue that permeates the set and the business ideas presented.

Read also: