5 Things

1️⃣ Sea floor sensations: Scientists unearthed colonies of critters like tube worms and snails living in volcanic caves deep beneath the ocean floor. During a 30-day undersea volcano expedition off Central America, they discovered a thriving but previously unknown ecosystem.

2️⃣ Life-saving treatment: A trial for cervical cancer treatment uncovered a significant increase in survival rates. Patients who received an additional six weeks of chemotherapy along with their standard treatment did better.

3️⃣ Bigger isn't always better: Some popular snack brands are responding to complaints by giving consumers more bang for their buck after reduced product sizes and price hikes left a bad taste.

4️⃣ Premium perks: Disney's all-access, skip-the-line plan can set you back more than your park admission fee. The "Lightning Lane Premier Pass" will be sold with varying prices based on demand.

5️⃣ Toilet wait: When nature calls, do it in style with a mural of snow-covered peaks. A Utah service station now claims the title of America's no. 1 bathroom. Take a peek.

Watch this

🎞️ Backstage pass: Korean dramas like "Squid Game" are becoming Netflix sensations. Get an inside look at the making of a "K-drama."

Top headlines

• Goodbye, Liam: Former One Direction member Liam Payne passes away at 31• Bodycam footage reveals Phoenix police pummeling and shocking a deaf man on the ground• Exclusive: A peek into a secretive Ukrainian drone unit’s missions on Russian territory

$16,000

🍷 That's how much scammers were charging for the fake vintage wine bottles. Police in France and Italy nabbed six scammers.

Check this out

👠 Back on the runway: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back after a six-year hiatus, and it looks like the brand's relying on women to drive its future. Cher performed, and the event featured a diverse cast of models in more refined attire.

Deception uncovered

🕸️ A web of lies: A new documentary series delves into the falsehoods Finch spread about her health and personal life, like her claim of having a unique form of cancer.

Trivia time

🌕 The year’s closest supermoon is fast approaching. What’s another name for October’s full moon?

Celebrity corner

🤣 Joker in the pack: Actress Kristen Bell just let the cat out of the bag about the saucy line she snuck into the beloved "Frozen" movie.

Sports spotlight

🏒 Grand slam: Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin marked his 700th assist and joined an exclusive hockey club of goal and assist getters.

Positive vibes

😎 Feeling good: Marketing exec Jason Bennett felt jaded by the corporate rat race and SF life. He packed up and moved to Colombia and now declares, this is his forever home. Find out why.

Wrapping up

Quiz answer

🧠 The Hunter's moon will adorn the October sky with its grandeur.

