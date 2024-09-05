- Unveiling Memorial Day: Over 300 Commemorative Sites Open to the Public

Invitation to Explore over 300 Historic Sites in Hesse

Over 300 historical sites in Hesse are inviting you for a fun-filled day this coming Sunday. A spokesperson from the German Foundation for the Protection of Monuments (DSD) revealed that around 500 engaging events are scheduled throughout the state. These include popular sites like castles, palaces, churches, and various other structures, all opening their doors to visitors.

A Peek into the Past

This year's theme is: "Authentic Traces. Witnesses of History." The historic sites are being showcased as "authentic witnesses," serving as authentic sources with their original materials, as announced by the German Foundation for the Protection of Monuments (DSD). Their architectural styles, materials, or construction methods offer a glimpse into certain eras. "Moreover, these historic sites can symbolically serve as 'signs' of a region, just like a landmark, or for individual life stories," it was added.

The DSD categorizes monuments in Hesse into different groups, such as castles & fortresses, residential buildings & settlements, sacred buildings, or industry. For example, an autumn market is being held on Burg Eppstein's courtyard, while Marburg's Old Botanical Garden offers a guided tour delving into plant and scientific history. On the former explosives factory grounds in Hirschhagen, Hessisch Lichtenau, a guided tour is scheduled, offering insights into the Nazi era's largest explosives factory. Various historical buildings and archaeological sites, such as a reconstructed Roman tower in Idstein, are also being highlighted in numerous places.

The Day of Open Monuments is Germany's representation for the European Heritage Days, initiated by the Council of Europe. Since 1993, the DSD invites the public to explore culturally significant yet non-accessible or partially accessible sites on the second Sunday of September.

