Unveiling Kevin Kline's Strategies for Achievement

Kevin Kline, the award-winning actor, can't help but praise his wife, Phoebe Cates, in a recent chat. He reveals the secret sauce to their 35-year-long union, which is keeping far from the limelight of Hollywood. Kline even cheekily mentions that their marriage surpassing half a year makes them reigning champions in the Hollywood longevity category.

Kline and Cates, both 77 and 61 respectively, refuse to embrace the "Hollywood marriage" label. They've largely spent their relationship in New York City and are not big on Hollywood celebrity status. "Here are my wrinkled lips, no Botox for me," quipped Kline, who's currently starring in Apple TV+'s "Disclaimer".

The actor credits his wife as a significant factor in their enduring bond. "She's an outstanding spouse, mother, and person. She keeps me in check, except for those pesky interviews," Kline shared with a laugh.

The couple tied the knot in 1989

Kline and Cates first crossed paths at an audition in the 1980s, eventually exchanging vows in 1989 during a private New York City ceremony. The same year, Kline bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "A Fish Called Wanda". Their family grew with the arrival of their two children: son Owen in 1991 and daughter Greta in 1994.

Cates garnered fame through her roles in '80s comedies such as "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Gremlins". After the '90s, she took a break from acting. She made a comeback with a role in "The Anniversary Party" in 2001 and opened a boutique in Manhattan in 2005.

The entertainment industry often overlooks the lasting bond between Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, despite their notable roles in 'A Fish Called Wanda' and 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' respectively. Their shared love for a low-key life continues to strengthen their marriage, with Kline often referring to their 35-year-long journey as the 'Hollywood longevity champions.'

Read also: