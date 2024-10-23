Unveiled: Top-tier Watering Holes Globally for 2024

It's quite an accomplishment for a bar that just started operating downstairs in 2023. Handshake Speakeasy managed to clinch the third spot last year.

Some newcomer snatched the second position last year. Hong Kong's Italian-style Bar Leone, aiming to popularize the concept of "cocktail populari" or "cocktail for the people," was named the best bar in Asia.

Taking the third spot was the No. 1 from last year, Barcelona's Sips. Despite being a relatively new player in the scene, opening in 2021 and securing the world's best title just two years later, it benefited from some heavyweight backing. One of its owners has a history at the renowned Spanish restaurant El Bulli, while the other built his reputation at the award-winning London bar, Artesian.

A diverse mix of mixologists and bar owners from locations including Athens, Tokyo, Sydney, and Lima graced the list.

The World's 50 Best list is compiled by a group of industry professionals, including bartenders and food and drink writers. The organization describes this annual list as "a reflection of the opinions and experiences of 700 bar industry experts worldwide," with no specific criteria provided to the judges beyond their personal views.

The veterans

While new names made their way into some of the top spots, established bars showed they still had what it takes to stay relevant.

Singapore's Jigger & Pony has been a consistent presence on the 50 Best list since its opening in 2012. It was crowned the No. 1 bar in Asia in 2020 and managed to weather the pandemic. Meanwhile, Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich has been seeing customers queue up since 2013 to try their luck at this small, local-favorite establishment in fashionable Shinjuku. It secured the 25th spot this year.

Hotel havens

Exciting news for travelers: some of this year's top cocktail spots are located in hotels, making them even more accessible. Two of London's highly-rated bars can be found in hotels: Scarfes Bar is located on the ground floor of the luxurious Rosewood hotel, while Connaught Bar is housed within the elegant Mayfair hotel.

Mimi Kakushi, the only Dubai representative on the list, is nestled within the luxurious Four Seasons on Jumeirah Road. Named after a classic Japanese hairstyle, it was named the Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa this year. Meanwhile, Singapore's Jigger & Pony can be found in the city's low-key Amara Hotel.

Travelers looking to visit as many award-winning bars as possible might want to consider trips to London or New York City, which both have four bars in the top 50. Buenos Aires and Mexico City have three apiece.

Awards behind the bar

The annual "bartender's bartender" award, given to a mixologist by their peers, was won by Iain McPherson from Edinburgh's 30th-place Panda & Sons.

McPherson, a Scotland native who also produces a line of boozy ice creams called Senor Scoops, was praised by his fellow bartenders for his innovative and humorous approach.

"Thanks to everyone who voted for me and placed me in this position. Thanks to the amazing teams I get to work with, who bring my visions to life better than I ever could," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"Congrats to all the others on the list. I also know it's impossible to include everyone deserving of a spot on this list, so just keep doing the great things you're doing!"

The World's 50 Best list also includes some travel-friendly options, with Mimi Kakushi in Dubai and Scarfes Bar in London located within luxurious hotels. Handshake Speakeasy, despite being a newcomer to the top spots, could potentially attract travelers to Mexico City.

Travelers planning a bar tour might find it beneficial to visit cities with multiple award-winning bars, such as London and New York City, which have four and three bars in the top 50 respectively.

