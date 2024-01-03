Bundesliga - "Unusual situation": VfB faces new challenge

According to sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Stuttgart's high-flying performance to date could also present them with a new challenge for the rest of the season. Everyone is "motivated to continue the fantastic story of the first half of the season", said the 44-year-old, whose club surprisingly finished third in the Bundesliga. But: "Expectations have risen."

After the Swabians only just escaped relegation in each of the last two seasons, this is now an "unusual situation that we want and have to deal with", explained Wohlgemuth. The sporting director is not worried that his team could let up. "When I look at the players' faces, nobody is satisfied with the results we've already achieved in the first half of the season," said Wohlgemuth. They want to keep up the pace and score points. "We are ambitious," said the Berlin native.

"It will be important to have a good mindset and not expect everything to continue as before," said VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß. "We will have to work hard for things again." However, he does not see any danger of that at the moment, but instead senses "a lot of realism" in the team and the club.

Stuttgart have been training again since Tuesday. They will play their first competitive match of the new year on January 14 at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

