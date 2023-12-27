Demonstration - Unusual protest by farmers against traffic light plans

A village sign turned upside down with a working shoe hanging down: farmers in Winterlingen(Zollernalb district) have set a sign of protest against the planned cuts in subsidies for farmers by the traffic light coalition. This form of resistance by French rural youth in Alsace has been adopted in Germany, said Christian Coenen from the organization "Land Schafft Verbindung". This had encouraged people to take it up here too. It was a silent protest to draw attention to the concerns of agriculture.

Signs were also repurposed in the same way in other places in the southwest. Sometimes rubber boots were also attached, with a cross underneath, over which a high-visibility vest was sometimes put. Several media outlets initially reported on this.

The German government wants to cut tax breaks for farmers on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax in order to plug holes in the budget. Farmers have been demonstrating against the plans for days, sometimes causing traffic disruptions.

Land creates connection

Source: www.stern.de