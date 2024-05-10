Unusual occurrence: Caitlin Clark has 13,000 fans in her home preseason match with the Indiana Fever, who claim victory at 83-80.

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the sheer excitement on display belied the fact that it was a preseason game. The crowd went wild as Clark scored her first home bucket, a driving layup in the first half.

In the end, Clark managed to contribute 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but her shooting left something to be desired, with a 4-of-12 performance from the field and a 2-of-9 effort beyond the arc.

Speaking to reporters after the game, she admitted, "I wasn't that effective, honestly." However, she took pride in her ability to distribute the ball and find her teammates, adding, "I definitely made it to the paint, and I would've loved to make a few more threes, but that's just how shooting goes sometimes."

Clark went on to say, "We did well to rebound from our initial struggle. Sure, we don't want to start slowly, but it's great that we could respond, take the lead back, and fight until the very end."

NaLyssa Smith showcased her performance, leading the Fever with 21 points and six rebounds, as the team managed to mount a comeback from a 15-point deficit mid-second quarter and didn't look back.

As the number one pick in this year's WNBA draft, Clark brought a wave of excitement to women's basketball, with her performance at the Iowa Hawkeyes setting records.

The crowd, which totaled 13,028—about three times Indiana's 4,000 average home attendance in the previous season—witnessed the vivid display firsthand, and Clark clearly felt the energy, emphasizing the significance of the team's home fans.

With a joy-filled tone, she mentioned, "It was a lot of fun playing in a packed, lively arena. I loved seeing some people in Iowa gear, alongside a lot of Fever fans. A preseason game on a Thursday night with 13,000 people present? This is rather remarkable!"

As the Fever prepares for their WNBA season opener at Mohegan Sun Arena against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, they'll also have a home game against the New York Liberty on May 16. It's clear to see how critical a role home fan support will play, as Clark stated emphatically, "It's amazing—13,000 at a preseason game is an extremely unusual occurrence!"

Source: edition.cnn.com