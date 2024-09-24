Unusual Magritte artpiece stands to break $95 million auction record in New York

From 1954, "L'empire des lumières" is one of the 27 pieces where Magritte delved into the concept of light by painting a radiant sky above a shadowy urban landscape.

In 2022, another artwork from the collection nearly shattered Magritte's previous sales record, fetching an astounding £59.4 million (approximately $79.7 million) at Sotheby's in London.

This particular painting forms part of the collection of the late Mica Ertegun, an acclaimed interior designer who was married to Ahmet Ertegun, a co-founder of Atlantic Records and a zealous art collector.

Other notable pieces slated for sale from Mica's collection include creations by renowned artists such as Joan Miró, David Hockney, and even an Andy Warhol Polaroid snapshot of Mica herself.

As Max Carter, Christie's vice chairman for 20th and 21st-century art, stated in a declaration, "Of all the works she resided with, Magritte's 'L'empire des lumières' comes the closest to embodying Mica's aesthetic philosophy in its harmony and subtlety." An emblem of Surrealism, the Ertegun Magritte is widely regarded as the most exquisite, most intricately crafted, and most eerily captivating piece in the series. As Mica's gaze, it is flawless.

A special evening sale of Mica's collection is scheduled for November 19 in New York City, followed by subsequent daytime auctions and two online sales.

A "substantial portion" of the earnings will be allocated towards philanthropic endeavors, as per a spokesperson from the auction house. Throughout her lifetime, Mica backed causes such as the Graduate Scholarship Programme in the Humanities at Oxford University, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the World Monuments Fund.

Christie's announced in July that its aggregate revenue from live and online auction sales during the first half of 2024 had reached £2.1 billion globally, reflecting a 22% annual decrease and a shortfall of around £600 million compared to the initial six months of 2023. However, other indicators like sell-through rates and the percentages of lots that resulted in completed sales were robust. Last week, Christie's disclosed its plans to acquire Gooding & Company, a high-end automotive auction house, 17 years after exiting the car market.

Discover more stories from The Art Newspaper here.

This collection, featuring works by artists like Magritte and Warhol, showcases an appreciation for the arts and unique styles. The style in Magritte's "L'empire des lumières" aligns with Mica Ertegun's aesthetic philosophy, making it her most cherished piece.

Read also: