Unusual Gathering of Deceased Seals in the Baltic Sea

For several days now, deceased harbor seals have been turning up on Rügen's coastal area. Multiple authorities, including the police, are currently working to decipher the reasoning behind this significant number of deaths. Finding the protected animals unharmed adds to the confusion and has left experts baffled.

As per the Ministry of the Environment, more than 20 carcasses of mature seals in excellent condition have been discovered on the western side of the Baltic Sea island of Rügen since early October. The exact cause of death is still undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Several dead seals have been transported to the State Office of Agriculture, Food Safety, and Fisheries in Rostock and the German Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund for an examination. Several authorities, including the police, are involved in the investigation. The possibility of an infection with bird flu viruses, which can be harmful to marine mammals, has been ruled out. Harbor seals belong to the seal family and are strictly protected.

The cluster of deaths is causing unease, said the ministry. The deceased animals have primarily been discovered in the past two weeks along the eastern coast of Rügen, facing the open Baltic Sea between Lobbe and Thiessow. All authorities are collaborating closely, it was reported.

Harbor seals are the largest indigenous predators. According to experts, these animals can weigh up to 300 kilograms. They were near extinction due to hunting and environmental damage but have made a comeback in recent decades thanks to conservation efforts. As indicated by the nature conservation organization Nabu, they began reappearing on the North and Baltic Sea coasts in the 1990s. Currently, there are approximately 30,000 harbor seals residing in the Baltic Sea.

The protection of these harbor seals, being a strictly protected animal species, is of utmost importance during this investigation into their sudden deaths. The unusual number of deceased seals, despite being in excellent condition, highlights the need for increased efforts in safeguarding their wellbeing.

Read also: