Unusual buildup of deceased seals in the Baltic Sea

For several days, deceased harbor seals have been appearing on Rügen's coastal area. Officials, including the local police, are actively investigating the reason behind this surprising surge in mortality rates. The peculiarity lies in the fact that these protected seals appear undamaged, leaving experts perplexed.

As many as 20 lifeless harbor seals have been discovered on the island's eastern shore since early October, as indicated by Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Environmental Minister, Till Backhaus, a representative of the SPD. Initially appearing to be in good health, there were no visible external injuries detected on the deceased seals. The cause of death remains undetermined as investigations are ongoing.

The environmental department revealed that several seal carcasses have been transported to the State Office of Agriculture, Food Safety, and Fisheries in Rostock, as well as the German Ocean Museum in Stralsund for further examination. Several authorities, including the police, have been enlisted to aid in the investigation. The possibility of infection caused by bird flu viruses, which can affect marine mammals too, has been dismissed. Harbor seals are closely related to seals and are strictly protected.

The unexplained mortality rate has raised significant concern within the environmental community. The deceased seals have predominantly been discovered on the outer coast of Rügen, facing the vast Baltic Sea, between Lobbe and Thiessow, over the past two weeks. Closer collaboration between all involved authorities has been emphasized in the reports.

Harbor seals represent the largest native predators, able to weigh up to 300 kilograms. Thanks to conservation efforts, their numbers began to rebound in recent years after being decimated by hunting and environmental damage. By the 1990s, they had returned to the coasts of the North and Baltic Seas. Today, there are an estimated 30,000 of them living in the Baltic Sea, according to the nature conservation organization NABU.

The authorities have not ruled out the possibility of human actions leading to the seals' reprimand, as they continue their thorough investigation. The sudden death of the undamaged harbor seals has led to stern reminders of the importance of protecting these endangered species.

