Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe

Unthinkable involvement of German military personnel in a Gaza operation

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
The participation of German military personnel in operations in Gaza is incredulous.
The participation of German military personnel in operations in Gaza is incredulous.

Unthinkable involvement of German military personnel in a Gaza operation

The Military Ombudsman for the German Armed Forces, Eva Högl, finds it hard to picture our soldiers taking part in a mission in Gaza. "Our Bundeswehr is practically pushing the boundaries of what's feasible," Högl pointed out during a gathering of military ombudsmen in Berlin.

The German military wouldn't likely have the capacity to undertake such a mission, which would necessitate a call from Israel or a worldwide organization initially.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, had earlier hinted at Germany participating in a Gaza peacekeeping force in an interview with "Der Spiegel". "For peace to prevail, we need international security pledges ensuring no more terror attacks against Israel from Gaza, and enabling Palestinians to live safely in their own state," Baerbock stated. According to Baerbock, Germany should lend a hand in establishing such international security guarantees.

The German Armed Forces, as per Eva Högl, are already pushing the limits of their capabilities. The German military, given its current state, may not be equipped to carry out a mission in Gaza without initial assistance from Israel or a global organization.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public