Unthinkable involvement of German military personnel in a Gaza operation

The Military Ombudsman for the German Armed Forces, Eva Högl, finds it hard to picture our soldiers taking part in a mission in Gaza. "Our Bundeswehr is practically pushing the boundaries of what's feasible," Högl pointed out during a gathering of military ombudsmen in Berlin.

The German military wouldn't likely have the capacity to undertake such a mission, which would necessitate a call from Israel or a worldwide organization initially.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, had earlier hinted at Germany participating in a Gaza peacekeeping force in an interview with "Der Spiegel". "For peace to prevail, we need international security pledges ensuring no more terror attacks against Israel from Gaza, and enabling Palestinians to live safely in their own state," Baerbock stated. According to Baerbock, Germany should lend a hand in establishing such international security guarantees.

