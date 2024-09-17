"Unsuccessful individuals, extreme ideologues, and unsavory mind games."

Anxious vegan lifestyles, Food attack on Jägerschnitzel, and an abundance of thought soup: In "The Summer House of the Stars", the housemates quickly reach their boiling points. Instead of "romance in the air", there are "radical activists" in the garden. And then, fruit peeler Sam suddenly transforms into a knife-wielder!

Currently, Germany is engaged in a debate about humor and comedians. The heated discussions about what is funny and what is not continue to ignite passions. The skeptics ask, "Is there anything left to laugh at?" But the best comedy is not the one that tries too hard to be funny. RTL+ has recognized this and delivers gags subtly, allowing them to gradually take effect.

The comedy of the second episode of "The Summer House" reaches its peak at the end. It begins with a "nobody" and a "reject" meeting in an old farmhouse, discussing who has more star power... The sheer audacity is so amusing that one wishes a playwright like Tankred Dorst would turn it into a stage play.

RTL is generous enough to provide viewers with the premiere's highlights, including a fantastic bullshit bingo. Phrases like, "You've shown your true face." Or how Sam Dylan arrogantly insists, "The acting here is terrible - like in GZSZ." In episode 2, the vegan controversy caused by Tessa's enlightenment spreads so widely that it infects the minds of the Jägerschnitzel eaters, causing them to experience "thought soup". The activist has long been on the hit list, particularly the one held by Tobias Pankow, a connoisseur of Jägerschnitzel and beer. She sheds a few tears and seeks comfort from Sam and Rafi. However, the two, as expected of true dramatists, spot "the poorly written script."

Swan deliverers and pedantic behavior

The couple games in the second episode include challenges like the "self-serving table," where those who answer incorrectly are forced to eat disgusting things. Quivering voices ask, "How do you spell silhouette?" and "What month has 28 days?" There's a lot of swearing and name-calling, and one person shouts, "Shut up!" During this, an acute nausea sets in, and one might wonder, "Just what exactly is a newspaper swan?"

Theresia and her boyfriend Stefan emerge victorious in the couple game, although designer Sarah Kern chastises him for not letting her shine in front of the camera and coming across as "pedantic." He seems to think Sarah "doesn't understand anything," and perhaps their perspectives are just different.

It has since been revealed that this romance did not survive the reality TV format. Elsewhere, the pressure in the house has remained high. People are talking about public therapy sessions, "psychopaths," and "unrelaxed individuals without charm." A new day and a new set of challenges bring little harmony to the group. However, builder logistician Can tries harder to make an effort with his "love" (Alessia) this time around. The "final bosses" of the WG residents are truly the "challenges" within the house. Above all, one thing becomes crystal clear: how alarmingly uneducated many of these people are. In their world, knowledge is equated with knowing how to handle social media and who has blocked you on Instagram.

"Brainwashed"

During the high-stakes game, Sam Dylan expresses fear, and Sarah Kern's trigger point is ruined. In the end, Gloria Glumac, the woman known for her exes, and her Michael emerge victorious. This is particularly frustrating for TV starlet Emma, whose heartbreaker refuses to "rein in his accusations." He then plays the "therapist" and says, "It's all in your head."

By the end of episode 2, vegan activists Tessa and her friend Jakob are under threat. Their "lifestyle" is regarded as annoying by many. They are voted out by all their housemates. Rafi, Sam's on-again-off-again flame, is not shy about voicing her opinion: "You've been up our asses since day one. You're trying to force your lifestyle down everyone's throat." But Tessa also has her say, nominating "the man whose hobby is killing" after settling her score with the "exploiters of the animal industry." Despite Sarah Kern and her hunter only receiving one vote, they must face the activists in an exit challenge, according to the rules.

One might expect a farewell dinner, some drinks, and a pack of cigarettes before the curtain falls. Instead, tensions rise. Sam overhears Umut acting as a "pseudo-psychologist" again. Orange peeler Sam brandishes a knife in disapproval, upset by the psychological tactics. Umut's girlfriend starts crying "on command," and by the end of the episode, some feel as though they are "in an asylum." Before the curtain drops, a duck with a newspaper in its beak waddles onto the stage, reading "Alas! Only losers and nobodies in the summer house!"

