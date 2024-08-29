Skip to content
Unsuccessful aerial search after ATM blast.

Under the cloak of night, the offenders operate discreetly. They make their getaway in two vehicles sporting falsified registration numbers.

Unknown perpetrators detonated an ATM in Lindenfels during the evening hours. The investigation...
Unknown perpetrators detonated an ATM in Lindenfels during the evening hours. The investigation into the incident is still active.

Unknown individuals explosively destroyed an automated teller machine (ATM) in the lobby of a Sparkasse branch located in Lindenfels, Bergstraße district, around midnight. The occupants of the apartment above, allegedly unharmed, were reported by the authorities. The ATM and the lobby experienced significant structural damage, as mentioned by a police representative. However, no impending structural collapse is expected, as per the available data.

The suspects decamped from the scene in two vehicles. Whether they managed to make off with any cash is yet undetermined. The law enforcement conducted an air search for the perpetrators initially, but their efforts yielded no results. The getaway vehicles sported falsified license plates.

The investigation revealed that the destroyed ATM was an automatic cash dispenser. Replacing the damaged automatic cash dispenser and regular cash dispensers in the Sparkasse branch is now a priority for the bank's maintenance team.

