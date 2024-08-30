- Unspoken union from two years past

Is a Wedding on the Horizon for Yolanda Hadid (60) and Joseph Jingoli? Yolanda Hadid, known from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and her partner have been together since 2017, and they've been engaged for two years now. The actress announced this news on August 29 to the U.S. publication "People." The proposal took place in 2022 during a vacation in her homeland, the Netherlands.

Whispers of an engagement had been surfacing for some time prior to the confirmation. Hadid referred to Jingoli as her fiancé in the most recent issue of the architecture magazine "Architectural Digest." The couple has yet to disclose any additional information about the engagement.

This would make Hadid's third marriage

Before linking up with Joseph Jingoli, Yolanda Hadid was married twice before. In 1994, she tied the knot with real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid (75), with whom she shares three children: daughters Gigi (29) and Bella Hadid (27), both internationally acclaimed models, and son Anwar (25). The couple parted ways in 2000. In 2009, she married Canadian music producer David Foster (74), but this marriage also came to an end in 2017.

After her separation from Foster, Hadid declared she was "done with men" and purchased a farm. Interestingly enough, it was on this farm where she crossed paths with her future partner. "I truly began to focus. I created a love spiral and jotted down what I desired in a man, and then, surprisingly, a bell rang at the farm gate," she revealed to "People Now" in 2018.

The upcoming wedding, if it happens, would mark Yolanda Hadid's third marriage. Maintaining their relationship, Yolanda and Joseph have discussed the possibility of fostering children together, demonstrating their commitment to each other and potential future family.

Read also: