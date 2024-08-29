Investigation Focuses on Left-to-Right Methodologies - Unsettled Afghans Radicalized in Germany: "They Haven't Adapted Emotionally Yet"

On social media platforms like TikTok and Telegram, they call themselves the "Ruler of Munich" or the "Conqueror of Europe". In their posts, they don wear Afghan army uniforms, camouflage, or traditional Afghan-Pashtun attire in German public areas, parks, refugee shelters, and city centers.

These individuals promote themselves as aggressive and battle-ready, often showing off knives and machetes. Taliban slogans accompany jihad tunes in numerous videos. Thousands of such posts and hundreds of accounts can be easily found. They personify a radical Islamic ideology. Investigative journalists from RTL have examined these videos. In response to the IS attack in Solingen, "RTL Extra" aired preliminary findings from their research on a Tuesday evening.

Apparently, their collective appearance aims to show strength, and German security authorities appear to be unaware of these men's activities, at least in the digital sphere, suggests journalist Liv von Boetticher. The digital threat to "behead enemies" remains accessible on TikTok weeks after the start of the investigation. The threat to assault "enemies of Islam" with explosives on one's body also persists.

Who are these young men? Where do they hail from? Von Boetticher and her team located Afghan TikTok users in Munich and secretly filmed them. In interviews, several men claimed they had emigrated for financial reasons. They had "no issues" with the Taliban, who they regarded as the "best government," making the country "safer than before." Their objective was to "spread Islam in Germany and Europe." If Sharia law were implemented, "everything would be good."

According to Islam and extremism expert Ahmad Mansour, individuals like these are not exceptional cases. In an interview, he stated that in the previous four to five years, a large number of migrants had arrived with a value system "drastically contradictory" to the fundamental values of the society." These males, almost exclusively, grew up under an understanding of Islam that was "much closer to that of the Taliban" than any modern, liberal, open, and Germany-compatible Islam.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann allocates responsibility to Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of the SPD. Linnemann asserts that the images on TikTok reveal a "significant issue with Islamic extremism and with radical groups that come to Germany to terrorize and do not obey any rules." Faeser has underestimated the situation, "if she had properly grasped it, she would not have abolished the expert committee on Political Islam," Linnemann claims.

"We see a lifestyle Islamism here"

This year, the majority of asylum seekers come from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). Nearly 80% of all migrants originate from predominantly Muslim countries. A significant portion of them stem from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds and have no formal education or vocational training.

Ahmad Mansour considers the young men in the TikTok videos incompatible with society and a considerable threat: "We see a lifestyle Islamism here. Men who live out their masculinity in a very toxic, extremely patriarchal manner. These people are not emotionally settled in Germany."

The Federal Police Union expresses dire concerns. Heiko Teggatz, the chairman of the Federal Police Union, states that they have lost control of the German borders and must promptly "regain control of our borders" as they "can no longer afford this loss of control."

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann emphasizes: "We've reached a point where even the last person sitting in the federal government must understand that this cannot continue." Due to the escalating threat from radical Islamic extremists, immediate action is required and a shift in political perspective is critical. "If Solingen wasn't the final wake-up call for everyone, I don't know how much longer we should wait."

These young men identified in the TikTok videos and interviews hail from Afghanistan. According to Islam and extremism expert Ahmad Mansour, many of these migrants have a value system that is drastically contradictory to the fundamental values of German society, having grown up with an understanding of Islam much closer to that of the Taliban.

Read also: