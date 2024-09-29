Unsatisfying conclusions with promised satisfying conclusions

"Following 19 joint investigations, Janneke and Brix call it a day. The swan song elegantly illustrates the void we'll be left with due to the departure of this thrilling detective pair in the future."

The narrator, in an air of self-satisfaction, points out Tristan Grünfels' (Matthias Brandt) distressing situation: his failure to turn himself in, help his brother, protect his daughter, and lack of interest from his wife in sharing time with him. The impending question of how it all concludes suggests a grim ending.

Certainly, there's no silver lining in "Es grünt so grün, wenn Frankfurtts Berge blüh'n" for the tormented murderer Grünfels or the investigators Janneke (Margarita Broich) and Brix (Wolfram Koch), who are working on their final case for the "Tatort". However, one can't deny that there are reasons to celebrate. Screenwriters Michael Proehl and Dirk Morgenstern, along with director Till Endemann, weave a thrilling blend of motives, genres, and stories for the grand finale that surprisingly complement each other and deliver a satisfying explosion.

Cinematic Masterpiece

"Janneke and Brix are among the 'Tatort' duos who slide effortlessly into a big city setting: straightforward investigators with a streak of noir," praises Proehl, who wrote the first book for the duo, "Kälter als der Tod". The passing of time is profound: "I remember drafting in a freezing forest cabin on Rügen. (...) Now it feels like helping Janneke, Brix, Fanny, and Jonas (initially nameless back then) to move out, having been part of their transition."

The fact that the same author has penned the beginning and the end is a heartfelt farewell gift - metaphorically speaking - for Janneke and Brix: the emotional ups and downs, the dismantling of long-held beliefs; a touch of Caspar David Friedrich here ("Disturbances of the German soul"), a dash of "Falling Down" there; and in between, Matthias Brandt delivering an outstanding portrayal of the deranged psychologist - what an exhilarating ride and true cinematic art.

It's not often, but it does happen: just when we thought they'd reached the pinnacle, Janneke and Brix decide to call it quits. And now, what's next? "Wolfram and I have known each other for years from the stage, and working together on the Frankfurt 'Tatort' was an absolute joy," explains Broich. "It was clear that we would only part ways from the 'Tatort' as a team. Now it's time to bid adieu to Frankfurt, as we seek out new experiences, undertake different projects, and return to the stage for me and explore more photography and devote more time to the grandchildren."

After their memorable final case, fans of the "Tatort" television series will miss the dynamic duo of Janneke and Brix greatly. Their departure marks the end of an era, as they bid farewell to their successful partnership and embark on new adventures.

