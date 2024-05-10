UNRWA to shut down its East Jerusalem office following 'Israeli extremists' fire incident.

On the social media platform X, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini expressed his concern about a recent arson attack on UNRWA's headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem. According to him, this is just one of the many threats, harassments, and violent incidents that have been directed towards UNRWA's staff for the past two months, committed by Israelis.

In a post, Lazzarri described the incident: "This evening, Israeli people set fire twice to the perimeter of the UNRWA Headquarters in East Jerusalem. This occurrence took place while UNRWA and other UN Agency's staff were on the compound. It's unbelievable! The lives of UN staff were again put at great risk."

Because of these events, Lazzarri stated that the facility would remain closed until proper security measures are in place.

He also included a video showing UNRWA staff trying to put out the flames and people outside the building chanting, "Burn down the United Nations." Moreover, Lazzarri shared multiple clips from Israeli Telegram platforms on Thursday showing the UNRWA compound up in flames. One of these videos had the members shouting, "UNWRA is Hamas, UNWRA is Hamas."

The fire caused "substantial damage to the outdoor areas," but there were no injuries among UN staff, according to Lazzarri.

The relationship between Israel and the UN has recently worsened to unprecedented levels due to senior UN officials' criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza.

Israelis have long criticized UNRWA, an essential organization feeding and sheltering countless Palestinian refugees. UNRWA vehemently denies accusations that their aid funds Hamas or that they promote hate in their schools and regards the "motivation of those who make such claims" as questionable. They've also repudiated the Hamas attack on October 7, characterizing it as "abhorrent."

In March, UNRWA blamed Israel for detaining and torturing several of its staff, forcing them to make false claims about the agency's ties to Hamas. This accusation came shortly after Israel accused at least 12 UNRWA staffers of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Israel has implied that approximately 12% of UNRWA's 13,000 staffers are affiliated with Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. As a result, more than a dozen nations ceased funding UNRWA. UNRWA has fired 10 of the 12 accused employees and confirmed the death of the other two.

CNN could not verify either Israel's or UNRWA's assertions.

On Thursday, Lazzarri stressed that Israel should ensure the safety of UN personnel.

"I entreat all who hold influence to put an end to these attacks and bring all those responsible to justice. If not, this will set a dangerous precedent," he concluded.

CNN contacted the Israeli government for comment.

