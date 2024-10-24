In the final stage of the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, Botafogo Rio de Janeiro squares off against Penarol Montevideo. Prior to the match, supporters of the Uruguayan team initiated violent disturbances.

Reports from the authorities shared that these supporters had engaged in looting and vehicle destruction. During these riots, two motorcycles and a bus were torched along the western coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Images and videos detailing the chaos showed an aggressive crowd throwing rocks and bottles at the police. These individuals utilized tables from nearby beachside shops as shields and tent poles as weapons.

Arrests Made

More than 250 individuals were taken into police custody as a result of these incidents. Law enforcement also confiscated a firearm. Gov. Cláudio Castro of Rio issued a statement expressing his disappointment, saying, "Football is a celebration of sports and unity. We will not tolerate these lawbreakers disrupting the daily lives of citizens with their brutal and vandalistic acts. Such scenes must not happen again."

In response to the government's orders, Penarol supporters have been instructed to leave the city, with the semi-final first leg match between Botafogo and Penarol scheduled for tonight. The second leg match is set to take place in Montevideo next Thursday, as the South American tournament mirrors the prestige of the Champions League in Europe.

The authorities revealed that The Commission will investigate the violent incidents involving Penarol's supporters. Subsequently, The Commission is expected to impose stern penalties on the supporters responsible for the chaos.

