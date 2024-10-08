Unrest in Berlin follows a pro-Palestine rally.

Unrest breaks out in Berlin's Neukölln area. Tires get torched, makeshift obstacles are set up, and protesters launch pyrotechnics at the authorities. Previously, a large gathering of supporters took place in Kreuzberg, expressing their solidarity with Palestine. Greta Thunberg was also a part of the Kreuzberg event and criticized the German police.

Following clashes involving bottles thrown at police and arrests during a pro-Palestinian rally on Monday evening in Berlin, subsequent unrest also flared up throughout the night in the city. In Neukölln, approximately 50 individuals constructed barriers and ignited tires, as per a police statement. Four individuals were temporarily detained during the riots. In all, 84 individuals were checked by the Berlin police.

The forces deployed in Neukölln's Weserkiez were also subjected to pyrotechnic attacks and pelted with rocks, according to a police spokesperson. Loud protests were also audible. It remained unclear initially whether the riots were connected to the pro-Palestinian rally earlier, as stated by the police. The situation was swiftly contained.

During the rally in Berlin-Kreuzberg, demonstrators hurled bottles at police and voiced anti-Israeli chants. Several arrests were made, as per the police's Twitter announcement. Around 400 people took part in the gathering on the first anniversary of the assault on Israel by the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was also present at the event.

In an interview with the medium "red.", Thunberg commented on-site: "I'm at a loss for words to describe how Germany and the German police handle peaceful protesters." She referred to Israel's actions in Gaza as a genocide in which the German government is complicit. Based on a "Tagesspiegel" report, the medium "red." is reportedly the successor to the video platform "Redfish," which fell under Russia's state media around the broadcaster RT. On the "red." website, it is stated that the company is independent and not a successor to "Redfish," although some former employees of "Redfish" are now working for "red.".

Thunberg has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Palestine and accused Israel of genocide. Critics have accused Thunberg of adopting a biased pro-Palestinian stance in relation to the Gaza conflict and its related events.

The European Union, as a significant international body, has consistently called for an end to the violence in the Middle East and encouraged a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Amidst these tensions, the European Union expressed concern over the escalating unrest in Berlin, particularly in the Neukölln area, linked to the pro-Palestinian rallies.

