Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Unreleased tracks by Jimi Hendrix, along with dry-cleaning invoices and salary documents, set for public sale

Untapped Jimi Hendrix tunes, along with various other historical artifacts associated with the deceased musician, will be available for bidding at an upcoming auction in the near future.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
Jimi Hendrix, renowned American rock guitarist and vocalist, is captured delivering a captivating...
Jimi Hendrix, renowned American rock guitarist and vocalist, is captured delivering a captivating performance at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 1969.

Unreleased tracks by Jimi Hendrix, along with dry-cleaning invoices and salary documents, set for public sale

For the first time, enthusiasts can put bids on a variety of personal pieces that offer insights into Hendrix's musical journeys and private life, as mentioned by Propstore, the provider of entertainment memorabilia, overseeing the auction.

The assortment includes 50 uncommon tapes, encompassing master recordings with previously unreleased tracks, in addition to personal documents such as pay slips for Hendrix and his bandmates, a handwritten note submitted by Hendrix for his birth certificate, dry-cleaning bills and concert schedules.

According to Propstore, "When we initially gained access to this archive, we were instantly drawn to the richness and historical importance of the content."

"This is an exceptional collection that not only sheds light on Jimi Hendrix's personal life but also transports you back to a crucial period in music history," continued Mark Hochnam, Propstore's Music and Poster advisor.

The compilation stems from the archive of Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who maintained a close relationship with Hendrix's manager Mike Jeffery, according to Propstar.

The live-streamed London auction is scheduled for November 15 and will feature over 400 items of music memorabilia up for sale, as per Propstar's website. Other items going under the hammer include souvenirs associated with Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen, Arctic Monkeys, and John Lennon.

Vendoring entity Propstar will present some of Jimi Hendrix's primary recordings, comprising unheard tunes, at an auction slated for November.

Hendrix's musical career as an artist spanned only four years, starting in the late 1960s before his demise from an overdose at the age of 27 in 1970.

In these brief years, Hendrix, the progressive rock guitarist, vocalist, and composer, emerged as one of the most influential and prosperous artists of his time – merging rock, soul, blues, and jazz into sophisticated ballads that radically altered popular music.

The avant-garde guitarist and captivating performer was uncovered at a small club in New York City and later moved to England in 1966, where he swiftly gained recognition.

By the year's end, his band Jimi Hendrix Experience had released the hit song “Hey Joe,” followed by an inspiring debut album the subsequent year.

At the recommendation of Paul McCartney, the Seattle-born musician then delivered a stunning performance at California’s Monterey International Pop Festival in the summer of 1967.

Hendrix's payslips, along with those of his bandmates, are included in the auction of his personal belongings scheduled for November.

This extraordinary entertainment memorabilia auction, overseen by Propstore, includes personal items from Jimi Hendrix's life, such as unheard recordings and handwritten documents. The live-streamed event on November 15 will feature over 400 items, including pieces from notable artists like Michael Jackson and Queen, as indicated on Propstore's website.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Liam Gallagher Prefers Seriousness Over Humor.
Society

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure.

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure. The Gallagher siblings, Liam and Noel, hailing from the iconic British band Oasis, have been notorious for their ongoing feud. This long-standing animosity has left many fans skeptical, but surprisingly, they've agreed to a joint performance comeback. However, this announcement has sparked laughter from

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Divorce finalized in early September: Oliver Pocher and Amira Aly.
Society

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce.

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce. Oliver Pocher's divorce hasn't left Amira Aly unaffected. In her podcast, she talks about the emotional turmoil and consultations with psychologists. Her current relationship with her ex is also discussed. The breakup and eventual divorce

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Separated but permanetly linked: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, even in their divorce.
Society

Bruce's health status is currently stable.

Bruce's health status is currently stable. Following his dementia diagnosis being made public, Bruce Willis has largely stepped back from the limelight. Reports on his health condition are shared interchangeably by his present spouse, Emma, and former wife, Demi Moore. Recently, Demi discussed his situation at the 2024

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest