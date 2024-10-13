Unreleased tracks by Jimi Hendrix, along with dry-cleaning invoices and salary documents, set for public sale

For the first time, enthusiasts can put bids on a variety of personal pieces that offer insights into Hendrix's musical journeys and private life, as mentioned by Propstore, the provider of entertainment memorabilia, overseeing the auction.

The assortment includes 50 uncommon tapes, encompassing master recordings with previously unreleased tracks, in addition to personal documents such as pay slips for Hendrix and his bandmates, a handwritten note submitted by Hendrix for his birth certificate, dry-cleaning bills and concert schedules.

According to Propstore, "When we initially gained access to this archive, we were instantly drawn to the richness and historical importance of the content."

"This is an exceptional collection that not only sheds light on Jimi Hendrix's personal life but also transports you back to a crucial period in music history," continued Mark Hochnam, Propstore's Music and Poster advisor.

The compilation stems from the archive of Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who maintained a close relationship with Hendrix's manager Mike Jeffery, according to Propstar.

The live-streamed London auction is scheduled for November 15 and will feature over 400 items of music memorabilia up for sale, as per Propstar's website. Other items going under the hammer include souvenirs associated with Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen, Arctic Monkeys, and John Lennon.

Hendrix's musical career as an artist spanned only four years, starting in the late 1960s before his demise from an overdose at the age of 27 in 1970.

In these brief years, Hendrix, the progressive rock guitarist, vocalist, and composer, emerged as one of the most influential and prosperous artists of his time – merging rock, soul, blues, and jazz into sophisticated ballads that radically altered popular music.

The avant-garde guitarist and captivating performer was uncovered at a small club in New York City and later moved to England in 1966, where he swiftly gained recognition.

By the year's end, his band Jimi Hendrix Experience had released the hit song “Hey Joe,” followed by an inspiring debut album the subsequent year.

At the recommendation of Paul McCartney, the Seattle-born musician then delivered a stunning performance at California’s Monterey International Pop Festival in the summer of 1967.

