Unrecognized in the stadium: Stindl as a fan at Gladbach game

Lars Stindl played for Borussia Mönchengladbach for a long time. Now he has watched a Gladbach game from a completely different perspective.

Mönchengladbach's Lars Stindl celebrates his goal to make it 2-2. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Unrecognized in the stadium: Stindl as a fan at Gladbach game

A hat pulled down over his face and a scarf: together with a few friends, long-time Mönchengladbach professional Lars Stindl experienced Borussia's unfortunate 2:1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt as a fan. The former Gladbach captain reported on this in the podcast "Eine Halbzeit mit - der Fußball-Podcast", as reported by the "Rheinische Post" on Christmas Eve. Since this season, the 35-year-old has been playing in the 2nd division for his home club Karlsruher SC.

Because he no longer had to play with KSC, Stindl arranged a trip to the Frankfurt stadium with friends last Wednesday. "We went to the Christmas market in the city right by the Römer beforehand, that was my idea because I've never seen much of Frankfurt otherwise. We had a mulled wine and took the S-Bahn to the stadium," said the eleven-time international.

According to Stindl himself, he pulled his cap low over his face so as not to be recognized in the midst of numerous Frankfurt fans. He also wore a scarf, but not a Borussia scarf. He then sat with his friends right next to the visitors' block, having obtained the tickets through his contacts.

"In the beginning, I just watched soccer and paid attention to other things, the stadium, the fans and so on. We were really happy for 92 minutes, then we were annoyed," said Stindl in view of Gladbach's defeat by two Eintracht goals in stoppage time. Nevertheless, he enjoyed the unusual visit to the stadium: "It was really cool."

Report from the "Rheinische Post" podcast "Eine Halbzeit mit - der Fußball-Podcast"

Source: www.stern.de

