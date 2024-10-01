Unrecognized German soccer titan

Who's Nicolas Kuhn, you ask? Great question indeed, as this Tuesday evening in the Champions League might give us an answer. He'll be lacing up his boots for Celtic Glasgow, facing off against Borussia Dortmund. And boy, has he been a hit with the Scots, earning himself quite the reputation as a top talent.

Kuhn boasts the Fritz Walter Medal for young talents, and he's proven his mettle against Manchester City. He's often hailed as the best player on a double-winning team from the Champions League. Yet, if you were to ask strangers on the streets of any German city, their faces would likely show confusion: Nicolas Kuhn, the unrecognized German football star.

At least, he's a big deal in Scotland. As a right winger, he's been a crucial part of Celtic's squad, racking up 13 scorer points in the nine competitive games this season. He's netted five goals and provided eight assists, including one in Celtic's 5-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava at the beginning of the Champions League. Tonight at 9 pm on Prime Video and live on ntv.de, he intends to cause some chaos in Borussia Dortmund's shaky defense and increase his own notoriety. His ultimate aim? "I hope to play for the national team someday."

It's a lofty goal, but there have been others who have managed it through unconventional means, like Robin Gosens. Kuhn started his career at Hannover 96, moved to RB Leipzig's youth team, then played in Ajax Amsterdam's second team, and Bayern Munich II's reserve squad. He managed to score three goals in 27 second league games for Erzgebirge Aue.

He then joined Rapid Vienna, where he made quite an impression, leading him to Celtic for a cool 3.5 million euros. Ever since scoring twice against Manchester City in a warm-up match, Kuhn has been a mainstay in Celtic's starting lineup. He even broke out into a dance with two teammates after his goal - a 'rehearsed' routine, he later admitted. Tonight, he has a chance to make a bigger impact: The national coach is yet to confirm his attendance.

Kuhn's impressive performance against Manchester City has earned him recognition within Celtic's fanbase, making soccer a significant part of his life in Scotland. Tonight, as he takes on Borussia Dortmund, he seeks to solidify his position as a key player and potentially attract the attention of the national team coach.

