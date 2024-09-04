Unreached indigenous group, the Mashco Piro, target external laborers with arrow attacks.

In a clash between the unreachable Mashco Piro indigenous group and loggers in the Peruvian Amazon, two lives have been tragically claimed. As reported by the indigenous group Fenamad, the natives allegedly targeted the workers with their arrows. Two more individuals are currently unaccounted for following the incident on the Parianamu River.

Fenamad expressed their sympathies towards the bereaved families. Nevertheless, they attributed the escalation of the dispute to the administration's choice to permit logging activities in close proximity to the Mashco Piro's dwelling places.

Several logging corporations hold timber licenses in the region. According to human rights organization Survival International, one corporation has already constructed an extensive network of roads, spanning 200 kilometers, for the transportation of felled trees. As per the indigenous Yine people, the Mashco Piro had previously lodged complaints against the loggers encroaching upon their land. Survival International confirms that the Mashco Piro is the world's largest uncontacted tribe.

In July, a few Mashco Piro members were spotted in southeastern Peru, close to logging areas. Fenamad had issued warnings back then about the potential risk of violent confrontations. Indigenous and human rights collectives are advocating for maintaining distance from uncontacted tribes to avert clashes and the spread of illnesses.

The dispute between the Mashco Piro and loggers has unfortunately involved many people in the region.

