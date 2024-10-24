Unraveling AI-instigated transgressions, baffling riddles surrounding buried riches, and adroit actions by bus commuters: Recap the day's headlines

👋 Hello there, 5 Things PM! Pepperidge Farm is temporarily rebranding its famous Goldfish crackers as "Sea Bass Crackers" to attract a more mature snack demographic. But is there truly a market for fish entrée-inspired crackers?

Here are some highlights from your eventful day:

5 things

1️⃣ AI Deception? Tech geniuses have discovered that ChatGPT, the AI chatbot sensation, can be tricked into offering criminal tactics advice – from money laundering to international weapon deals – by a cunning startup.

2️⃣ Concussion Red Flag? Medical researchers have unveiled a distinct movement that could signify a concussion after a harsh blow. During games, spotting this movement might significantly lower the number of unreported concussions.

3️⃣ Rubber Duck Drama: A man is now facing charges for bombarding homes and businesses with rubber ducks and phony $100 bills, each carrying a supportive message for Karen Read. This odd incident, known as “Duckgate," has created turmoil in a Boston suburb.

4️⃣ Poland’s Bronze Age Mystery: Over 100 Bronze Age artifacts, ranging from weapons to jewelry, were anonymously left at a local historical association in Poland. Now, investigators are on the hunt to locate the museum curator or archaeologist responsible for unearthing the relics.

5️⃣ Lost Cities Discovered: Using drone-mounted LiDAR equipment, researchers uncovered images of two hidden settlements with watchtowers, fortresses, complex buildings, plazas, and pathways near the ancient Silk Road crossroads.

Watch this

👀 Hero Bus Passengers: Quick-thinking passengers successfully intervened when their bus driver struggled, grabbing control of the vehicle, safely stopping it by the roadside, and dialing the driver's medical emergency number. Sadly, the driver did not survive.

Top headlines

• Harris to attend CNN town hall in Pennsylvania as Trump campaigns in Georgia• Sri Lanka alert: The US and Israel caution tourists about potential dangers in Sri Lanka• March of the North Korean Troops: According to the US, around 3,000 North Korean soldiers have infiltrated Russia.

77%

🪸 That's the percentage of coral reef zones from the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans that have been affected by heat stress, causing coral bleaching.

Check this out

🔍 Ethereal Allure: Famous celebrities such as Madonna and Barbra Streisand have been captivated by Tamara de Lempicka’s moody, art deco-style paintings of enigmatic figures. Before now, the artist never gained notoriety or showcased her works in a prominent US museum.

Quotable

The Boss on Life and Death: Referencing “questions of mortality,” Springsteen discussed how his wife's cancer diagnosis shifted his perspective on life, inspiring him to soak up each moment by her side.

Quiz time

🏀 What's the increase in WNBA regular season viewership on ESPN from the previous season according to the WNBA players' union?A. 48%B. 86%C. 170%D. 210%⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Positive Energy

😎 We wrap things up with a smile: Lifeguard Noland Keaulana joined the search party after learning about a missing 17-year-old kayaker, a friend's son. As a Coast Guard airplane crew spotted the boy in worsening ocean conditions, Keaulana, the closest boater, rescued the teen, and shared in the emotional celebration of the reunion.

That’s all folks

👋 See you tomorrow.🧠 Quiz answer: C. The union reports a staggering 170% increase in regular ESPN viewership of WNBA games since last season. The players' union is now pushing for a revised deal to better reflect the sport's growth.📧 Discover all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is brought to you by CNN’s Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson, Daniel Wine, and Chris Good.

Us attending the eventful day could have led to interesting discussions about the various news items. After discovering the cunning startup tricking ChatGPT, we might have wondered if similar tactics could be used on other AI systems. Also, if us being at the game, we could have helped in identifying the distinct movement that could signify a concussion, thereby reducing the number of unreported concussions.

Read also: