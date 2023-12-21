Unprecedented supply situation for people in the Gaza Strip

According to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the supply situation for people in the Gaza Strip is unprecedented. 93 percent of the displaced families in the south of the sealed-off coastal strip have insufficient access to food, the organization announced via the X news service on Thursday.

People were stopping trucks with aid deliveries and eating directly. This is something completely new. The United Nations spoke of a worrying situation with a widespread lack of water and food. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for conditions to be established immediately to enable large-scale aid operations.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de