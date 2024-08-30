- Unprecedented Downpours, Intense Rainfall, and Scorching Heat - Summer in Bavaria

This year's meteorological summer in the Free State was as moist as it was scorching. As the German Weather Service (DWD) experts stated, last summer in Bavaria was unpredictable. Eventually, the summer boasted an average temperature of 18.9 degrees, positioning it as "one of the warmest since 1881." This figure was 3.1 degrees above the usual long-term average of the 1961-1990 international reference period, which scientists employ to gauge long-term climate change.

Overall, the Free State attended to the most rainfall among all federal states from June to August. The total accumulated rainfall was 303 liters per square meter in that period, approximately 11 liters beneath the reference value. However, rainfall was unevenly dispersed. According to the meteorologists, "Most of the precipitation accumulated in the Alps, where over 600 liters per square meter fell in specific areas." Heavy rainfalls during the summer's beginning in southern Germany also led to devastating floods in numerous locales along the rivers.

August emerged as particularly toasty, as reported by DWD, with a preliminary average of 20.2 degrees, exceeding the comparison value by over four degrees. Henceforth, 2024 will hold the title of one of the hottest Augusts in the Free State. "The premier positions continue to be held by 2003 with 21.2 degrees and 2015 with 20.2 degrees."

