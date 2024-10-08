Unnamed Bayern Munich Standout Committed to Securing World Cup Triumph

Following a string of misfortunes and the missed opportunity to play in the home Euros, Serge Gnabry has made his return to the national team. As the most prolific scorer in the squad with 22 goals under his belt, his comeback timing couldn't be more fitting. Gnabry, the 22-goal striker, expressed his ambitions and a significant career goal.

After his triumphant return to training with the DFB kit, Gnabry, now 29, expressed his aspirations. In the short term, he aims to secure a place in the starting lineup. Long-term, his goal is to cap off his international career with a title. Eight years after debuting for Germany as a hat-trick hero in the 8-0 win against San Marino, Gnabry remains title-less in his national team appearances.

"A title is the ultimate goal. I hope my DFB career can contribute to earning one. Then I'd be satisfied," explained Gnabry in Herzogenaurach. He aims for a triumph at the 2026 World Cup or the 2028 Euros, but he'd be "more than happy" with winning the Nations League as well.

"I'm in fine form"

His immediate goal is to build on a promising start to the season with Bayern and reconnect with past successful times in the national team. "I'll put in my best effort during training. I'm feeling good and have a strong sense of self-confidence. I hope to feature in the lineup," said Gnabry.

Gnabry's return proves timely, with key offensive players such as Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Niclas Füllkrug out due to injuries ahead of matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica and Netherlands in Munich. "I consider myself a player who takes the lead," asserted Gnabry.

Julian Nagelsmann is pleased to have a seasoned attacker like Gnabry in the squad alongside a group of promising newcomers like Tim Kleindienst from Gladbach or Jonathan Burkardt from Mainz. "It's a relief to once again rely on his qualities," said the Bundestrainer of the returnee. Gnabry last donned the DFB jersey in the 0-2 loss against Austria eleven months ago. Now, he's back. "I'm really happy with how Serge has navigated this phase," said his Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich. "I'm convinced that Serge will be crucial again."

22 goals: Clearly standout performer

Nagelsmann expressed his hope that Gnabry could build on his recovery. "Despite the difficult year with numerous injuries, Serge has managed to improve both his physical condition and performance. He's delivered many impressive performances," Nagelsmann said, highlighting Gnabry's value within the team.

A look at the current squad roster underscores Gnabry's significance. He has scored 22 goals in 45 international matches. "A solid tally," as he put it himself. Compared to other offensive players in the present selection, only Florian Wirtz (4) and Deniz Undav (1) have international goals to their name.

"I'm feeling good this season. I took a lengthy break, and now my body feels great," reported Gnabry. "Missing an event like the Euros at home was particularly tough," he said about the missed tournament. "But at some point, you have to move forward." Gnabry has set his sights on his international return, starting with Zenica and then back home in Munich. And in the long term, he's not giving up on his unfulfilled desire for a title.

