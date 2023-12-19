Würzburg - Unmarried and with a driver's license: new wine queen wanted

Franconia's winegrowers are to have a new wine queen next year. We are looking for young women who know a lot about wine and come from the region. Whether a scion of a winegrowing family, wine princess or trained winemaker: interested candidates can apply until January 18, 2024, as the Franconian Winegrowers' Association announced in Würzburg on Tuesday. They should be at least 18 years old, unmarried and able to drive a car.

The current Wine Queen Eva Brockmann from Großwallstadt (Miltenberg district) has represented the Franconian wine region since May 2022. The Franconian Wine Queen has been chosen since 1950. It is not yet known when next year's election will take place.

Brockmann was also crowned the 75th German Wine Queen in September. As the industry's most important ambassador, the graduate oenologist has now been representing around 15,000 winegrowers throughout Germany for a whole year.

Source: www.stern.de