The conflict in Ukraine has highlighted, as per Josep Borrell, the significance of autonomous systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and cutting-edge technologies in future combat operations. Given this, the EU needs to proactively establish its technological infrastructure to deter reliance on external nations, Borrell argues in his blog as the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy. The hostilities in Ukraine have offered a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Unmanned ground vehicles will inconspicuously conduct reconnaissance and engage in direct assault. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles that can fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has utilized robots for evacuating the wounded and defusing explosives. Drones from the sky have successfully supplemented tanks. Maritime drones have impeded a substantial portion of Russia's maritime superiority on paper and reopened the Black Sea", Borrell elaborates.

22:05 A civilian was fatally struck by a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region The Kherson region's regional military administration reported on Telegram that a civilian passed away after being struck by a Russian drone attack. The victim, aged 34, was traveling on a moped along the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, according to the reported incident. Previously, two injuries were reported due to a Russian drone attack in the area.**

21:44 "The Washington Post" claims that Moscow exploits illicitly acquired Starlink terminals for military purposes Despite attempts by the US to halt the dissemination of technology, Russian forces persist in utilizing illegally obtained Starlink communication terminals for military purposes on the front lines, as reported by "The Washington Post". The maliciously acquired Starlink terminals enable the Russians to enhance attack synchronization, amplify drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precise artillery fire, the article suggests.

21:05 According to the TASS news agency, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted a vase to Vladimir Putin for his birthday Russian President Vladimir Putin received a vase as a birthday present from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by Russia's state-run TASS news agency. The gift was delivered prior to Erdogan's phone call with Putin, as disclosed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. "It's a stunning vase," Ushakov remarked.

20:41 Zelensky claims that North Korea is not only providing weapons but also contributing North Korean personnel to Russia's armed forces According to Zelensky, not only is North Korea supplying Russia with weapons but also dispatching its personnel to Russia's military forces. "We are witnessing an intensifying partnership between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon transfers. It's now about the transfer of individuals to Russian occupation troops," Zelensky observed in his evening address, encouraging his country's allies to bolster their support. The frontline needs additional reinforcements, Ukraine requires enhanced long-range capabilities, and it necessitates the delivery of critical supplies for its forces, Zelensky emphasized.

20:19 It has been announced that Ukraine will soon reveal the "Victory Plan" According to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" are expected to be shared in the coming days. The plan encompasses military, diplomatic, and economic measures meant to coerce Russia to the negotiating table, apply sanctions against Russia, and force a ceasefire.

19:51 Ukrainian paratroopers claim to have repelled a large-scale Russian assault near Kurachowe Ukrainian paratroopers seize to have repelled a massive Russian assault near Kurachowe in eastern Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian paratrooper command on Facebook. A Russian column of around 25 armored vehicles and 5 tanks was identified during air reconnaissance, near Kurachowe, and was subsequently decimated by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones. The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claim that around 7 armored vehicles and 2 tanks were destroyed. These declarations remain unverified at this time.

19:12 Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama links Moscow's invasion of Ukraine to EU accession readiness Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama believes that the Western Balkans summit can inspire a final agreement on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA, which he believes will propel Albania towards EU accession readiness by 2030. "Tomorrow's conference is significant in finalizing the CEFTA mechanism," Rama said in a Reuters TV interview. He exaggerates the Berlin Process's role in strengthening ties between Western Balkans countries and bringing them closer to EU membership, while attributing an unexpected advantage to Putin's aggression in Ukraine, which he claims fostered European unity and recognition of the strategic importance the region holds for the EU.

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Skirmishes on Border FrontsSince the break of day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff has reported 80 skirmishes along the front lines. Currently, 18 fights are ongoing in seven different sectors of the front, as declared in a Facebook statement. Settlements at the Sumy region's borders have faced artillery shelling from Russian territory. Moreover, the Russian army has carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, deploying 13 guided bombs in the process.

17:51 Ukraine Requests International Arrest Warrants for Russian War CriminalsFollowing rumors of Ukrainian prisoners of war's killings by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has asked for international collaboration. He has urged the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers," as he wrote on X. Simultaneously, he has requested international observers and doctors to be granted access to prisoner-of-war camps. "Executions are becoming more common, with 95% of prisoners of war reportedly tortured," he lamented. These accusations stem from reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during combat in the Kursk region of western Russia. They are said to have been executed on the spot, as reported by Ukrainian media sources. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has since initiated investigations, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry at 15:39).

17:27 EU Considering New Sanctions on Iran over Missile Deliveries to RussiaThe EU's foreign ministers plan to impose new sanctions on Iran at a Luxembourg meeting on Monday. The EU and its allies accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Another key discussion point is Ukraine's situation, with a video conference scheduled with the new Ukrainian foreign minister, Andrij Sybiha. The EU has recently approved an additional 35 billion euros in aid for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Chief Rutte to Visit Germany for Meeting with PistoriusThe new NATO Chief, Mark Rutte, is traveling to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. As per NATO, Rutte will visit Wiesbaden on Monday to inspect the new headquarters for Ukraine aid, alongside Pistorius. This headquarters' establishment was announced by his predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, Rutte plans to attend the Allied Command Operations (ACO) headquarters in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Claims Strikes on Ukrainian Troops in Kursk RegionMoscow asserts that it targeted a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the Russian-Kursk region border using guided bombs. The assault focused on "a strong point and a Ukrainian forces concentration," as the defense ministry revealed, without providing further details about the strike's impact. Russia's claims cannot be confirmed independently at this time, and the Ukrainian side has yet to respond.

The German Federal Ministry of Defense is investigating reports of German soldiers participating in a contest where Russian military personnel were also present. The "Bild" newspaper reported this, citing the international military sports federation CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire). The report suggests that archery competitions organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. The newspaper features a photo of Russian soldiers standing beside the German delegation's head, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. As the "Bild" highlights, Lithuania critical of the German Defense Ministry's actions has boycotted competitions involving Russia since 2022. A representative from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense's hybrid threats department believes that Russia aims to earn international recognition by participating in the competition despite the ongoing sanctions. Upon learning about the photos on Friday, the Ministry of Defense immediately responded and discussed the matter with the leaders. "The German Armed Forces participating soldiers in the CISM competition were cautioned. It was made clear that such photos are not appropriate," a ministry spokesperson told the newspaper.

15:39 Ukraine Blames Russia for Killing Prisoners of WarUkrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez is demanding an investigation into claims that Russian soldiers have eliminated Ukrainian prisoners of war. He has alluded to this "another crime committed by the Russians" in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lubinez stated on the Telegram messaging service. According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState" which is close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops eliminated nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. In early October, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian troops had executed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no prompt reaction from the Russian side.

In the large-scale naval exercise OKEAN-24 by Russia in September, there might have been an overestimation of the number of ships involved. The primary purpose of the exercise was to showcase the fleet's capabilities during the ongoing conflict. Apparently, Moscow had reservations about conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This information comes from the British Ministry of Defence on a specific date, which they sourced from intelligence data. Prior to 2022, Russia used to conduct annual exercises involving all its forces. However, the last two were allegedly cancelled due to the war in Ukraine. According to the Armed Forces General Staff, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the initiation of their attacks on Ukraine. The Ukrainian resistance is decreasing the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas through homemade drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military successfully sank the missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022, which was the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet.

14:38 Report: Exploitation of Disabled Individuals for War Machine Production

A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has allegedly discovered a disturbing practice. According to a Ukrainian news agency, shocking videos have surfaced on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, featuring mentally disabled individuals being exploited for free labor in the production of parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigations have led to a clear connection between the organization that employs these workers, a non-governmental organization that supplies the labor, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. Peskow expressed this sentiment to a Russian news agency, mentioning that they have consistently stated their willingness to engage in talks, but there hasn't been any proposal from Germany for a phone call as of yet. Peskow responded to a statement made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock last Friday, who claimed that Putin was no longer interested in speaking with Scholz over the phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Two Waves of Sexual Violence by Russians

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh, who helps Ukrainian women who have experienced sexual violence in occupied territories, described the violence as a power play, not a sexual one. The women involved range in age from five to 74. According to Lelyukh, sexual violence in the occupied regions usually occurs in two waves. The first wave takes place during territorial conquests, with invaders seeking to demonstrate their dominance. Many women manage to survive these attacks. The second wave occurs when Russian troops retreat from previously captured areas, resulting in traumatic experiences for the women. "It's unbelievable that so many people are capable of this, not just one madman, but many individuals," Lelyukh said.

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will reportedly reschedule his postponed Germany visit for the following Friday, with a reduced-scale working visit now planned. The previously planned Ramstein meeting of western leaders to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to visit Europe during this time.

12:49 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian forces allegedly captured another village in eastern Ukraine, as announced by the defense ministry in Moscow. The village of Mychailiwka has reportedly been taken over by the troops. Mychailiwka, strategically located on a highway south of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, is essential for Ukraine as a logistics hub. Ukrainian forces have been defending Pokrovsk against heavy Russian attacks for several months.

12:20 Zelensky Urges Military Aid - 900 Bombs Dropped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged swift assistance in his fight against the Russian aggressor following his visit to Germany and other EU countries. "Time should not be wasted – a clear message must be sent," Zelensky wrote on a specific platform. "Our partners have the capacity to provide the required quantity and quality of air defense systems, make decisions for our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensure the timely provision of defense aid for our troops," Zelensky wrote. Last week, the Russians dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Russia Accused of Executing Nine POWs

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the potential execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. "Information has appeared on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets said on Telegram. Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, which require that prisoners of war be treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated without delay after the end of hostilities.

11:47 Iran Condemns Planned EU Sanctions

Iran has criticized the planned EU sanctions concerning the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have stated this many times, and I will say it again: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to news agency Insa. The proposed EU sanctions are therefore ill-founded and a pretext for exerting more pressure on Iran. The EU is scheduled to impose new sanctions the following day, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and arms supplies to Russia.

10:52 Documentary Exposes Russian Sexual Violence, Wins AwardThe documentary titled "He returned," which uncovers instances of sexual assault during Russia's occupation of Kieve and Kherson regions in 2022, has garnered a Czech film award in Prague. The film includes interviews with two survivors who recount their experiences and their subsequent identification of their attackers and commanding officers. In one case, the film crew reenacted the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary highlights 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, a figure experts believe represents only a fraction of the actual scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Share Victory Strategy PubliclyUkraine's President Zelensky is set to publicly present his "victory strategy" to the populace in a few days, as per an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The strategy comprises five key points, including military and diplomatic elements such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The specifics of the plan have yet to be disclosed. The aim of the strategy is to bolster Ukraine's future negotiating position and put pressure on Russia to pursue a fair peace, as per Kyiv.

09:37 Russian Forces Improve with Illegal Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have become more lethal and nimble due to the help of illegal Starlink terminals. These terminals enable improved coordination of attacks, a higher number of drone missions, and precise artillery fire targeting Ukrainian troops. According to a report in the "Washington Post," based on statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from various units in Donetsk, these terminals allow commanders live drone views of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. While selling these terminals to Moscow is prohibited, along with many other US electronics, a black market for Starlink has reportedly emerged, allowing these terminals to reach Russian forces at the frontline.

09:16 Poland Prepares to Open US Missile BasePoland's government has announced that a US air defense missile base will soon be operational in the country's northern region. The base near Puck on the Baltic coast will become active within weeks. According to Ukrainska Pravda, Poland is also engaging in discussions with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles bound for the US but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Russia Launches 68 Drone Attacks and Four Missiles on UkraineRussia carried out an attack on Ukraine overnight using 68 drones and four missiles, as reported by Ukraine. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, as revealed by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Two guided missiles were firing at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units managed to shoot down 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone was still in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine Reports 1300 Enemy Casualties in the Last 24 HoursThe General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports 1300 losses on the Russian side in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of casualties since the start of the war in February 2022 to almost 669,000. Ukrianian forces also destroyed nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems. Forty-five Russian drones were also shot down, according to the General Staff.

07:48 Russia Claims to Have Shot Down 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia asserts to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight in three border regions. Air defense systems destroyed six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region, according to the Kremlin's defense ministry on Telegram.

07:16 Ukrainian Troops Gain Ground in Donetsk OblastDeepState, a group of military experts, reports that Ukrainian troops made progress in the Donetsk Oblast overnight. Near the town of Nowohrodivka, Ukrainian forces regained lost territories from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reports Russian successes in the area, with Moscow's troops advancing near the settlement of Vesely.

06:30 Lithuanians Vote - Main Parties Support Ukraine and DefenseLithuanians are voting today to select a new parliament. Recent polls suggest a possible government shift, with the Social Democrats expected to replace the current conservative Homeland Union as the dominant force. In addition, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" may become the first populist party to enter parliament. All major Lithuanian parties remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine and the strengthening of their defense against Russia.

04:39 Investigation Finds Older Soldiers Sent to War by RussiaData collected and published by the Russian opposition media project Mediazona and BBC Russia show that the Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are becoming older over time. In the initial six months of the war, most deaths occurred among men aged 21 to 23. However, as a result of the partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and recruitment of volunteers, there has been a shift in the age demographic. Notably, among the volunteers, the majority of deaths were among men aged 48 to 50, as reported by Mediazona.

01:05 Zelenskyy Advocates for Increased Ukrainian Weapon ProductionPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is aiming to significantly boost his nation's weapon production with financial aid from the West. He stated during his evening address, "Our industrial capabilities surpass our financial means, enabling us to produce an excess of drones, ammunition, and military equipment." The West has the financial resources to assist, as numerous allies might be constrained due to their own weapon stockpiles. Discussions about a new Ukrainian-French collaborative project were initiated during Zelenskyy's visit to Paris; further details are to be discussed at the defense ministers' level.

23:31 Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Forces in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. He mentioned during his evening address, "Concerning the operation in Kursk, Russia attempted to displace our positions, but we are successfully upholding our assigned lines." Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed victory over capturing two villages in Kursk. Around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers advanced into Kursk in August, marking one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the conflict began in February 2022.

