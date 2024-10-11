Unmanned aerial vehicle captures aftermath of Ukrainian infiltration attempt in Kursk locale.

In the Russian region of Kursk, Ukrainian forces have been pushing on a secondary front since September, with progress halted at the village of Veseloe. Recently released Russian drone footage gives a glance into the aftermath of repelled Ukrainian assaults.

On September 12, Ukrainian forces successfully breached the border near Novy Put, about 32 kilometers west of the primary attack zone. Observers propose that the strategic aim was to move northward to Veseloe and then turn east to encircle a significant number of Russian troops, isolating them from reinforcements. After weeks of combat, the push northward towards Veseloe seems to have hit a snag in the agricultural areas surrounding the town.

Ukrainian forces attempted an attack along the main road connecting Veseloe to Glushkovo on approximately September 20, according to "Forbes." However, the Russian 106th Guards Airborne Division was reportedly positioned in anticipation of the assault and effectively repelled it, coupled with subsequent attacks within the following days.

The published drone footage, provided by the Russian division, highlights the magnitude of Ukrainian casualties, showing 17 destroyed foreign military vehicles in approximately one minute. These include two Swedish CV9040 armored personnel carriers, a German Marder, two U.S. Stryker armored personnel carriers, two Turkish Kirpi troop carriers, and an American Bradley and M113 armored personnel carrier.

The use of these vehicles, as per "Forbes," suggests the importance the Ukrainian General Staff places on the advance at Novy Put. Units consisting of the 21st and 47th mechanized brigades, the 95th Air Assault Brigade, among others, have joined the 225th Assault Battalion and 501st Marine Battalion in their assault on Veseloe. These units are regarded as some of the most formidable in the Ukrainian forces. Yet, despite the presence of elite troops, their progress towards Glushkovo remains stagnant.

"Forbes" suggests that as long as the Ukrainians can't make headway on the main road linking these villages, their ultimate goal of linking up with the primary offensive in the Kursk area remains out of reach. However, the Russian troops in the area are also struggling, incurring substantial material losses during unsuccessful counterattacks. The main road and surrounding fields bear witness to the devastation inflicted by both sides, although Kyiv may feel the sting of these losses more acutely due to delays in Western weapons deliveries.

Despite the involvement of several formidable Ukrainian units, such as the 21st and 47th mechanized brigades and the 95th Air Assault Brigade, in the assault on Veseloe, their progress towards Glushkovo remains limited. Conversely, the European Union has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in the region and has called for a diplomatic resolution, while continuing to provide humanitarian aid.

Read also: