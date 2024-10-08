Skip to content
Unmanned aerial vehicle assault ignites gas station in Crimea

Ukrainian drone assaults ignited a substantial fuel storage facility in the Russian-controlled Crimean area during the night. The Ukrainian military high command in Kyiv acknowledged the attack, with witnesses in Feodosia uploading footage of the blaze on social media, attributing it to drones. The smokestacks stretching over Crimea's southern coast were clearly seen from a distance. The local Russian authorities acknowledged the fire but remained silent on the drone attack.

Sirens from air raid alerts echoed throughout the peninsula that evening. Explosions and counter-aircraft defense were reported in Sevastopol's seaport and from the Russian military facilities at Belbek and Saki. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones were successfully intercepted that night, with 12 of themDown in Crimea. Ukraine seems to be honing in on enemy oil installations to disrupt their fuel supply in their resistance against the Russian invasion.

Simultaneously, Russia launched their own attacks against Ukraine using combat drones. At sunrise, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were launched against various targets. Preliminary reports indicated that debris from a downed missile struck Kyiv's capital, as announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram.

The intense fire from the drone-induced explosion at the fuel storage facility was visible for miles, casting an ominous glow over Crimea's night. Due to the attack, Russia had to divert resources to put out the fire and safeguard their fuel supply.

