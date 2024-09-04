- Unlawful substance transportation – inspections in various locations

Authorities storm multiple establishments in Brandenburg, Berlin, and Lower Saxony due to suspicions of illicit drug trade. They conducted searches at five different spots, which included the residences of four individuals under scrutiny, as stated by a representative from the Neuruppin Public Prosecutor's Office. An individual age 23 was apprehended in Hannover.

It's alleged that these suspects, ranging from 23 to 52, were engaged in peddling controlled substances, the rep clarified. The exact locations of the searches remained undisclosed.

During the raids, law enforcement scrapped cannabis and "significant amounts" of "synthetic cannabinoids." The Neuruppin Public Prosecutor's Office oversees the investigation and declined to disclose additional info, referring to the ongoing probe.

The police in Hannover assisted in the apprehension of an individual during the raids. The police will continue to monitor the situation as the investigation into the illicit drug trade progresses.

