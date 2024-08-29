- Unlawful campers depart, intending to file a lawsuit.

Many individuals from the prohibited tent encampment in Harz are departing, as reported by attendees. "Individuals are leaving the camp willingly or unwillingly," stated attendee Thomas T. The supposed Rainbow Gathering, which has been ongoing for weeks, hosted around 1500 people from 63 various countries at its height. Whether the camp is gradually dispersing isn't completely clear yet, reported the district of Göttingen. Roughly 500 to 800 people are thought to still be present.

The alleged Rainbow Family is setting up camp in a roughly 200 hectare area of a protected landscape near the towns of Bad Grund and Clausthal-Zellerfeld. This area falls under both the jurisdictions of Göttingen and Goslar. According to attendees, the camp represents peace and a connection with nature. It is expected to continue until September 3rd.

Attendee Thomas estimates that a dedicated group of 500 attendees will remain until then. Others have left recently or have been served eviction notices. The jurisdictions had enacted a ban on entering the area, but have thus far opted against a mass eviction, among other reasons due to cost considerations. Personnel from public order offices, along with firefighters and law enforcement officers, have been regularly on-site to remind of the ban, to seize tents, or to tow away vehicles from forest paths.

Due to the towing of vehicles, attendee Thomas has announced a collective lawsuit. He believes that about half of the towed cars were unlawfully removed. Moreover, it's estimated that 50 to 100 individuals will stay on-site for a few more days following the official end of the gathering on September 3rd. They are said to be a so-called clean-up team to tidy up the area. "Our objective is to leave the area cleaner than we found it," he stated.

Despite the ongoing departure of many individuals, attendees estimate that approximately 50 to 100 people will still have free time to help with the clean-up after September 3rd. Thomas, a attendee, also mentioned planning a collective lawsuit regarding the towing of vehicles, stating that he believes half of them were unlawfully removed during their free time at the camp.

Read also: