Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsLower Saxony

Unknowns steal soft-ice machine

Money or cars are relatively often stolen. However, there is also stolen goods that are less common. In the district of Cuxhaven, the heat may have inspired unknown burglars.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Unusual and heavy: Thieves steal an ice cream machine in Wingst.
Unusual and heavy: Thieves steal an ice cream machine in Wingst.

- Unknowns steal soft-ice machine

The craving for ice cream must have been overwhelming in light of the scorching heat of the past few days: Unknown perpetrators stole a soft-serve ice cream machine weighing several hundred kilograms in Wingst in the district of Cuxhaven. In the early hours of Monday, the perpetrators broke into the entrance door of an ice cream stand, the police reported. Due to the size and weight of the machine, the perpetrators likely arrived with a larger vehicle or van. The damage is estimated to be in the five-figure range. The police are hoping for witnesses.

Despite the theft, the ice cream stand in Wingst, located in Lower Saxony, continues to serve its popular treats to customers. Authorities are urging locals with any information about the stolen soft-serve ice cream machine in Lower Saxony's district of Cuxhaven to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public