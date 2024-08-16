- Unknowns steal soft-ice machine

The craving for ice cream must have been overwhelming in light of the scorching heat of the past few days: Unknown perpetrators stole a soft-serve ice cream machine weighing several hundred kilograms in Wingst in the district of Cuxhaven. In the early hours of Monday, the perpetrators broke into the entrance door of an ice cream stand, the police reported. Due to the size and weight of the machine, the perpetrators likely arrived with a larger vehicle or van. The damage is estimated to be in the five-figure range. The police are hoping for witnesses.

Despite the theft, the ice cream stand in Wingst, located in Lower Saxony, continues to serve its popular treats to customers. Authorities are urging locals with any information about the stolen soft-serve ice cream machine in Lower Saxony's district of Cuxhaven to come forward and assist in the investigation.

