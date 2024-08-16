- Unknown threatens child with suspected weapon

An unknown individual allegedly threatened an 11-year-old boy in Haiger, Lahn-Dill district, with what appeared to be a firearm. The child was riding his bicycle near an asylum shelter when the incident occurred, according to the police. The unknown individual then pulled up next to the boy in his car and showed what appeared to be a weapon through the open window. He allegedly ordered the boy to leave and threatened to shoot.

The boy quickly rode home and informed his parents after the incident on Wednesday evening. The unknown individual then drove away.

The incident took place in Haiger, a town located in the German state of Hessen. The authorities are now investigating the incident, considering the serious nature of the threats and the involvement of a firearm.

