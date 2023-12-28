Skip to content
 John Stellmacher
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on.
Hochsauerland district - Unknown persons want to blow up ATMs: Probably no loot

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Schmallenberg(Hochsauerlandkreis). A witness alerted the emergency services after hearing a bang early on Thursday morning, said a Dortmund police spokesman. The machine, which was located in a branch, apparently withstood the blast. The perpetrators therefore presumably did not make any loot.

However, there was a fire - it was initially unclear exactly why. According to the spokesperson, there were no people in the building at the time of the explosion. The police are searching for the perpetrators. The amount of property damage has yet to be determined.

