Segeberg - Unknown persons steal more than 20,000 euros in burglary

Unknown perpetrators have stolen jewelry and cash worth more than 20,000 euros in a break-in at a detached house in Bad Bramstedt in the district of Segeberg. The perpetrators forced their way into the house between December 27 and 30 and searched all the rooms, police reported on Tuesday. The homeowners were out of town during this time. A neighbor had noticed a light in the house on the evening of December 28. According to the police, however, she had assumed that the residents were back at home. The police are now looking for witnesses who made conspicuous observations during the period of the crime.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de