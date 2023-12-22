Western Pomerania-Rügen - Unknown persons shoot cat with air rifle: animal dies

In Steinhagen near Stralsund, unknown persons shot a cat with reddish fur with an air rifle and then left the animal behind. A woman had found the severely injured cat, which was around one and a half years old, and handed it in at a veterinary practice in the Negast district, police said on Friday. The animal reportedly had several diabolo bullets in its body and did not survive the attack in mid-December. Diabolo bullets are used for air rifles and air pistols. The police are now looking for the cat's finder and for witnesses who can provide information about the animal.

Source: www.stern.de