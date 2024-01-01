Dachau - Unknown persons set police car on fire
Unknown persons set fire to a police patrol car in Dachau on Monday night. According to the police, officers wanted to return to their patrol car after an operation - but it was on fire. The police officers were able to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher that was in the car and prevent it from burning out completely. They found a firework battery under the vehicle. Therefore, there is currently a suspicion of deliberate arson, they said. The criminal investigation department is investigating.
Source: www.stern.de