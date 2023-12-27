Skip to content
Unknown persons scratch cars possibly at Christmas

Unknown persons have damaged several cars in Kölbingen in the Westerwald, possibly at Christmas. According to police reports on Wednesday, they scratched the vehicles on the outside grounds of a car dealership. The crimes took place between December 23 and 27.

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
