Traffic - Unknown persons flee from police at 180 kilometers per hour

Two strangers fled from a police check in Freiburg by car - sometimes at a speed of around 180 kilometers per hour. As the police announced on Thursday, the two occupants of the car finally managed to escape on foot.

Officers wanted to check the car on Wednesday evening in Freiburg because it was traveling too fast. However, the unknown driver did not comply with the request to stop and instead accelerated. The approximately 13-kilometre-long escape led through Gundelfingen (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) and along two main roads, finally ending in Denzlingen (Emmendingen district). According to the police, the strangers abandoned the car there and continued their escape on foot. A manhunt was reportedly unsuccessful. The police have seized the car and are now investigating on suspicion of illegal motor vehicle racing, among other things.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de